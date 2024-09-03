Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils New Phase Of Global Expansion Plan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Malabar & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 355 showrooms across 13 countries, has unveiled the next phase of their global expansion plan, with the jewellery giant set to launch 20 new showrooms in the month of October. The showroom launches are being planned across various locations in India, the GCC & the USA. The ambitious expansion plan will mark a significant chapter in the brand's growth journey, further cementing its reputation as one of the world's largest and most trusted jewellery retail chains.

Commenting on the occasion, Malabar Group Chairman, M. P Ahammed said:“While the opening of these 20 showrooms aligns with our long-term vision of becoming the world's No.1 jewellery retailer, the aggressive expansion we have charted is about growing sustainably and responsibly, ensuring that our expansion benefits not just our business, but also the society at large. Through our unwavering commitment to the causes of ethical business practices, responsible sourcing and sustainability, we are proud to call ourselves a Responsible Jeweller, having been awarded the prestigious India Gold Conference (IGC) Responsible Jewellery House Award for 2023-24. Our brand has always stood for trust, transparency, and quality, and these new showrooms will embody these values. With 5% of our profits set aside towards ESG initiatives in every region we operate in, we are also committed to bringing about a positive change in the community”.

“Our decision to open 20 new showrooms in such a short span reflects our robust growth strategy and confidence in the markets we serve. With a focus on both geographical diversification and strengthening our presence in existing markets, we are ahead of the curve in terms of market penetration. We are committed to offering not just jewellery, but an experience that delights and inspires our customers, ensuring they find pieces that resonate with their personal style and cultural heritage.”, commented Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Asher O, Managing Director of India Operations said:“Considering the enormous potential it holds, the crux of our expansion is focused on the Indian Market. With import duty on gold being slashed by the government, we firmly believe that India will witness a meteoric rise in demand for gold jewellery and with the charted expansion, we are well poised to cater to this need. "