European stocks fall amid anticipation of ECB policy indicators, performance of mixed sectors

(MENAFN) European stocks experienced a decline on Monday as investors braced for a week filled with key economic data and insights from European Central (ECB) officials, hoping to gather hints about the bank's upcoming monetary policy decisions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.2 percent as of 07:12 GMT, following its recent peak, which was influenced by the eurozone's inflation rate easing to 2.2 percent in August, its slowest pace since July 2021. This decline in inflation had initially buoyed market sentiment, but uncertainty about future ECB actions has led to a cautious outlook.



Mining companies led the declines, with their stocks dropping by 1.3 percent. This drop came as most industrial metals experienced a downturn at the start of September, driven by concerns over diminishing demand. Market participants have reduced their expectations for significant monetary easing in the United States, compounded by weaker manufacturing data from China, which has further unsettled the sector.



In contrast, Rightmove shares surged by 24.5 percent after the announcement that RIA Group, a property developer majority-owned by News Corp., is considering acquiring the British real estate website. This potential deal aims to create a global property powerhouse. Additionally, Sanofi's shares increased by 2.5 percent, despite the company's multiple sclerosis drug falling short in two advanced trials, which has tempered the prospects for this class of medications. Investors are also keenly awaiting manufacturing data from Germany, Spain, and the broader eurozone for further insights into the economic health of the region.



