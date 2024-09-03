Haryana Class 12 Student Mistaken For Cow Smuggler, Shot Dead By Vigilante Group On Delhi-Agra Highway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Haryana: Members of a cow vigilante group shot dead a class 12 student, a resident of Faridabad. The incident occurred near Gadhpuri in Haryana on the Delhi-Agra highway, where the vigilantes chased Aryan Mishra's car for nearly 30 kilometres.

The suspects – Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh – are now in custody, newswire ANI reported. They suspected Aryan Mishra of smuggling a cow and chased him.



Police sources said that the weapon used in the shooting was also illegal.



ANI further reported that the vigilantes had allegedly received information“about cattle smugglers departing the city in a Renault Duster and Toyota Fortuner”. While searching for the suspected cattle smugglers, the gang spotted a Duster at Patel Chowk, where Aryan was travelling with his friends Shanky and Harshit.

How the crime happened

The vigilantes ordered the vehicle to stop, but Aryan and his friends did not comply, fearing that a rival of Shanky was pursuing them. They tried to flee in the car.

The vigilantes first shot Aryan in the neck. After the car stopped, the attackers shot Aryan again, this time in the chest. The vigilantes fled after spotting two women in the car and realizing they had targeted the wrong person. Aryan,

who was rushed to a nearby hospital, succumbed to injuries the following day. The incident occurred on August 23.

Dadri lynching suspect held

In a separate development, Haryana police arrested the eighth suspect in the Dadri lynching incident in Haryana on August 31. The arrest was recorded on September 1.