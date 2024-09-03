Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: All You Need To Know About 10-Day Festivities

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ganesh Chaturthi , also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival that honours Lord Ganesha, deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival in 2024 will blend devotion, cultural richness, and vibrant festivities, celebrating Lord Ganesha's presence in the hearts of millions.

Here's an in-depth look at the 10-day festivities:

Day 1. Ganesh Chaturthi (September 8, 2024)

The festival begins with the installation of Ganesh idols in homes, public places, and temples. Devotees perform the“pranapratishtha” ritual, inviting the deity's spirit into the idol.

Traditional prayers, known as“Ganpati Puja,” are conducted, accompanied by the chanting of hymns and offering of sweets like modaks, which are believed to be Lord Ganesha's favourite.

Day 2-3: Bhajans and Cultural Programs (September 9-10, 2024)

These days are dedicated to devotional singing and cultural performances. Local communities and temples organize bhajans (devotional songs), dance performances, and cultural programs to celebrate Lord Ganesha . The atmosphere is filled with joyous music and dance, and many places also conduct various competitions and events.

Day 4-5: Community Celebrations (September 11-12, 2024)

Community gatherings and processions have become more prominent. These days feature elaborate decorations and themed events in public pandals (temporary structures).

The festive spirit is reflected in street decorations, lights, and vibrant processions where devotees carry Ganesh idols to different locations, often accompanied by music, dance, and firecrackers.

Day 6: Ganesh Chaturthi Special Puja (September 13, 2024)

A special puja (worship) is performed on the sixth day, known as“Raja Ganpati.” Devotees offer special prayers and rituals to seek blessings for prosperity and success. The preparation of grand offerings and community feasts marks this day.

Day 7-8: Immersion Preparations (September 14-15, 2024)

The focus shifts towards preparing for the grand immersion procession. Families and communities begin making arrangements for the final procession, which involves taking the Ganesh idol to a water body for immersion, symbolizing the deity's return to his divine abode. These days are marked by increased excitement and preparations.

Day 9: Anant Chaturdashi (September 16, 2024)

Anant Chaturdashi marks the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this day, the grand procession for immersion takes place. Devotees gather to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with great reverence, chanting“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya.” The immersion of the Ganesh idols is accompanied by traditional music, dance, and celebration.

Day 10: Post-Immersion Rituals (September 17, 2024)

After the immersion, there are various post-festival rituals and clean-up activities. Many communities and families conduct a small puja to thank Lord Ganesha for his blessings.

Cultural Significance and Traditions

Ganesh Chaturthi is a religious event and a significant cultural celebration showcasing India's rich heritage. The festival is characterized by:

Art and Craft: The creation of Ganesh idols involves intricate artistry and craftsmanship.

Cuisine: Special sweets and dishes like modaks and puran poli are prepared.

Community Spirit: The festival promotes community bonding and collective celebration.