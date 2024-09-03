Dollar hits 2-week high against euro amid easing expectations of interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Monday, the U.S. dollar surged to a two-week high against the euro, as market expectations for significant U.S. monetary easing moderated. This rise in the dollar was partly driven by reduced speculation about a sharp interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Traders are now focusing on this week’s U.S. jobs report, which is anticipated to provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy. The dollar reached its highest level against the yen since August 21, buoyed by an increase in long-term U.S. Treasury yields to their highest levels since mid-August. This rise in yields was attributed to data indicating minimal reduction in inflation, thereby lowering the probability of the Fed implementing a 50 basis point rate cut during its September 18 meeting.



Currently, traders see a 33 percent chance of a 50 basis point rate cut this month, down from the previous week’s 36 percent estimate. Instead, there is a 67 percent probability of a smaller 25 basis point reduction. The dollar climbed approximately 0.27 percent to 146.60 yen before easing to 146.04 yen in morning trading by 0510 GMT. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, advanced to 101.79 points, a level not observed since August 20. This index recently recorded 101.72 points in trading.



The euro fell to USD1.1042, marking its lowest level since August 19, though it later traded at USD1.1046. Analysts noted that a U.S. holiday on Monday was influencing the dollar's movements, but a series of upcoming economic reports, including Friday’s non-farm payrolls data, are expected to significantly impact market trends. U.S. Treasuries were closed on Monday due to the holiday, but the yield on the 10-year note stood at 3.9110 percent after rising 4.4 basis points on Friday. Meanwhile, the pound remained steady at USD1.31255, hovering near its lowest point since August 23.



