Trading In GN Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| Name
| Peter Karlstromer
| Reason for the notification
| Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
| Details of the issuer
| Name
| GN Store Nord A/S
| LEI
| 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
| Details of the transaction(s)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
DK0010272632
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of shares
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
153.60
153.55
153.55
153.45
153.15
153.25
153.30
153.15
153.15
153.20
153.25
153.25
153.40
153.15
153.15
153.40
153.55
153.25
153.30
153.15
153.35
153.45
153.50
153.55
153.40
153.15
153.45
153.55
153.25
153.35
153.15
153.25
153.50
153.55
153.35
153.15
153.45
153.15
153.15
153.15
153.70
153.80
153.70
153.85
153.65
153.70
153.70
153.90
153.55
153.85
153.90
153.90
153.80
153.70
153.80
153.65
153.85
153.60
153.65
153.80
153.90
153.80
153.75
153.55
153.55
| Volume(s)
81
150
120
861
54
213
262
54
26
225
303
356
56
54
54
277
428
50
277
54
357
334
830
3
64
54
428
393
277
277
54
303
428
745
333
54
225
74
518
294
3
284
428
787
350
25
310
503
102
428
339
428
428
57
800
428
276
19
351
332
842
276
428
225
301
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
18,750 shares
DKK 153.57 per share
| Date of the transaction
| 2024-09-02
| Place of the transaction
| Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.
We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.
MENAFN03092024004107003653ID1108629622
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.