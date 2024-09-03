Ethernet Cable Market Size Is Expected To Reach $29.23 Billion By 2030 Belden Inc., Prysmian Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled, "ethernet cable market by type, cable type, cable category, and application: global opportunity analysis and forecast, 2020-2030," the ethernet cable market size was valued at $10.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3%. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor toward the global market during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA and Europe.



Ethernet cable is a form of network connection, which is used to link and transfer broadband signals between a modem, computer, router, and other devices in LANs (local area networks) and MANs (metropolitan area networks).



Growth of the global ethernet cable market size is anticipated to be driven by factors such as surge in demand for high-speed internet facility, increase in application of automation across industries, and reliable performance of ethernet cables. In addition, rapid urbanization in developing economies leads to increase in data consumption, which propels the overall market growth. However, high initial cost acts as a major restraint for the global ethernet cable industry. On the contrary, surge in demand for ethernet cable from the industrial sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the ethernet cable market players during the forecast period.



Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of ethernet cable products, especially in residential segment, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. Factors such as rise in adoption of power over ethernet (PoE) in industries accelerate the industry growth.



The global ethernet cable market share is segmented on the basis of type, cable type, cable category, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into copper cable and fiber optic cable. On the basis of cable type, it is fragmented into unshielded twisted pair and shielded twisted pair. By cable category, it is divided into CAT 5E, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, CAT 8, and others. By application, it is categorized into residential, industrial, and commercial. The ethernet cable market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency. Also, the report provides a detailed market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.



Region wise, the ethernet cable market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America contributed maximum revenue in 2020. However, between 2020 and 2030, the the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increase in demand from emerging economical countries such as India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chain posing challenges for manufactures to reach customers.



The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the society and overall economy across the globe. The impact of this outbreak is growing day-by-day as well as affecting the overall business globally. The crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market and is resulting in falling business confidence, massive slowing of supply chain, and increasing panic among customers.



Asian and European countries under lockdowns have suffered major loss of business and revenue, owing to shutdown of manufacturing units. Operations of the production and manufacturing industries have been heavily impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease, which further impacted growth of the ethernet cable market revenue.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the electronics sector as production facilities have stalled, which, in turn, boost demand for electronics and semiconductor products in these industries. Its major impact includes a large manufacturing interruption across Europe and interruption in Chinese parts exports, which hinder the market opportunity globally. It is expected that the demand for new and innovative products could surge once the economy begins to recover. Companies are looking forward to invest in next-generation products using new technologies, as it is expected to boost its goodwill, once customer demand surges.



Key Findings Of The Study

. The copper cable segment is projected to be the major type, followed by the fiber optic cable segment.

. Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 63% of the ethernet cable market share in 2020.

. India is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

. U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America market, accounting for approximately 70% share in 2020.

. Depending on application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the industrial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future.

. Region wise, the ethernet cable market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.



The key players profiled in the report include Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., the Siemon Company, SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG, Nexans S.A., Southwire Company LLC, Hitachi, Ltd., SIEMENS AG, and Schneider Electric S.E. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnership, acquisition, and product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.



