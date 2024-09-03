Maru Maru Lash By Chi Hong Chiang - CYZS Interiors Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maru Maru Lash

Innovative Eyelash Beauty Salon Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Maru Maru Lash by Chi Hong Chiang - CYZS Interiors as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious award celebrates the exceptional design of the eyelash beauty salon, acknowledging its innovative approach to creating a harmonious and sustainable space within the beauty service industry.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Maru Maru Lash, the award showcases the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in interior design. This recognition not only benefits the winning designers and brands but also inspires and educates the industry as a whole, driving advancements in design standards and pushing the boundaries of creativity and functionality.Maru Maru Lash stands out for its meticulous integration of aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. The design incorporates eyelash-shaped lines, eco-friendly materials like corn fiber curtains, and gentle curves to create a visually captivating and comfortable space. The salon prioritizes holistic care, offering mind-body integration services and ensuring privacy through independent spaces. The design's commitment to eco-consciousness and improving customer experiences while minimizing environmental impact sets a new standard for innovative and sustainable beauty service environments.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to Chi Hong Chiang - CYZS Interiors' dedication to design excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design, exploring new concepts and materials that enhance user experiences while promoting sustainability. The award also highlights the importance of considering the specific needs and preferences of the beauty service industry when designing interior spaces.Interested parties may learn more at:About Chi Hong Chiang - CYZS InteriorsChi Hong Chiang is a designer at CYZS Interiors, a professional interior design company specializing in luxury residential design, general residential design, commercial space design, and office space design. The company's core essence lies in understanding the initial state of space and exploring the user's lifestyle and intrinsic nature to create interior spaces that are closest to life, allowing clients to live, work, and rest in a comfortable environment. At CYZS INTERIORS, design is not only about aesthetics but also about the stories and emotions deeply embedded within.About CYZS x HongChiang InteriorsCYZS x HongChiang Interiors believes that in the beginning, there is the origin of things, and space is the budding potential, the source of new life. By understanding the initial state of space and exploring the user's lifestyle and intrinsic nature, they design interior spaces that are closest to life, allowing clients to live, work, and rest in a comfortable environment. At CYZS x HongChiang Interiors, design is not only about aesthetics but also about the stories and emotions deeply embedded within.About Cyzs InteriorsCYZS Interiors is a professional interior design company specializing in luxury residential design, general residential design, commercial space design, and office space design. The company's core essence lies in understanding the initial state of space and exploring the user's lifestyle and intrinsic nature to create interior spaces that are closest to life, allowing clients to live, work, and rest in a comfortable environment. At CYZS Interiors, design is not only about aesthetics but also about the stories and emotions deeply embedded within.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skillful use of space, materials, color, lighting, and sustainable design principles. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the industry. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that positively impact society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.