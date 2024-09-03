Doha Metro Announces New Metrolink Route
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro & Lusail Tram announced the inauguration of new metrolink route M212.
The M212 operates from the Al Riffa Mall of Qatar station to cover Al Reem Compound and Barzan housing Complex.
MENAFN03092024000063011010ID1108629584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.