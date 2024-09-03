LG Partners With DIDI To Empower UAE Youth Through Innovative Design Challenge

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG (LG) has teamed up with the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) Project Design Space, now in its 8th season, to unleash the creativity and vibrancy of young voices in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. This year's focus is aligned with DIDI's participation in the global Terra Carta Design Lab, founded by King Charles III, which emphasizes fostering local talent and innovative thinking.



This exciting initiative presented participants with a unique marketing and branding challenge, encouraging the younger generation to embrace an optimistic attitude toward life. Through the collaboration and inspiring bootcamp, LG sought to inspire the next generation to believe in the power of optimism and its potential to transform the world.

The competition saw remarkable participation from students across Abu Dhabi and the UAE, who were tasked with creating an LG "Life's Good" marketing campaign tailored for the youth market. The challenge involved reviewing and localizing existing LG brand assets, researching the target audience, developing a compelling campaign message, and designing creative assets. The winning campaigns, including“Life's Good with Farhan,” were recognized for their innovative approach and alignment with LG's philosophy of optimism and making life better. The top projects earned prizes such as LG IT Smart Monitors and LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth portable speakers.

LG conducted boot camps to guide the participants and evaluated their progress and final submissions, where the winning campaigns not only showcased creativity but also aligned with LG's core philosophy of optimism and making life better.



The partnership with DIDI under the Rize University Preparation & Career Guidance Program (UPCG) empowered by ADEK underscores LG's commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the UAE. DIDI, a pioneering non-profit university in the region, offers a unique multidisciplinary design education developed in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Parsons School of Design, and provides a transformative educational experience in product design, fashion design, multimedia design and strategic design management.

“At LG, we believe in the power of creativity and optimism to shape a better future,” said [Sa Nyoung Kim], President of LG Electronics Gulf.“This partnership with DIDI reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation in the UAE, giving them the tools and inspiration to innovate and bring positive change to their communities. The talent and passion displayed by these young designers are truly inspiring, and we are proud to support their journey.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with LG, an industry partner, in providing a platform that nurtures the creative potential of our students,” said Mohammad Abdullah, President at Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation.“This year's focus on the Abu Dhabi/UAE market, alongside our involvement in the Terra Carta Design Lab, underscores our dedication to cultivating local talent. The innovative projects presented by the students demonstrate not only their design skills but also their ability to think critically about how to positively impact society.”

Through the Project Design Space, LG and DIDI successfully empowered young designers to think creatively and optimistically, reinforcing the message that "Life's Good" when viewed through a lens of innovation and positivity.



For more information about LG and its partnerships, please visit

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies - Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 84 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit for the latest news.

Rize University Preparation & Career Guidance Program (UPCG) empowered by ADEK

The Rize UPCG Program empowered by ADEK provides high school students with essential guidance and resources to prepare them for their post-secondary pathways and careers. The program targets students in grades 9-12 from private, Charter and public schools, facilitating connections with universities and businesses through informative webinars, sessions and hands-on experiences.

