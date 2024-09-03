Dollar holds near 2-week high as investors await key U.S. economic data

(MENAFN) The U.S. dollar maintained its strength near a two-week high against both the yen and the euro on Tuesday, as investors eagerly awaited a series of upcoming U.S. economic reports that could significantly influence the size of an anticipated interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The euro traded at USD1.1060, close to the two-week low of USD1.1042 it reached in the previous session, while the yen fell to 147.10 in early trading, hovering near the two-week low of 147.16 that it hit on Monday. The focus for investors this week is firmly on U.S. market data, particularly the jobs report due on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last month suggested that a cut in interest rates could be imminent due to growing concerns about the state of the labor market. Additionally, the job openings data set to be released on Wednesday and the unemployment claims report on Thursday are expected to attract considerable attention from market participants.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, market sentiment reflects a 69 percent probability of a 25 basis point interest rate cut when the Federal Reserve convenes its policy meeting on September 17-18, with a 31 percent chance of a more aggressive 50 basis point cut. In early trading, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, edged down to 101.69, slightly below the two-week high of 101.79 reached on Monday. The index had previously fallen by 2.2 percent in August amid widespread expectations of a forthcoming U.S. interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the British pound showed a slight decline to USD1.31425 in early trade. Similarly, the Australian dollar slipped by 0.14 percent to USD0.6782, and the New Zealand dollar weakened by 0.18 percent to USD0.6223, as markets remained cautious ahead of key economic indicators that could shape the future trajectory of interest rates in the United States.



