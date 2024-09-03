Brazil escalates tensions with Elon Musk Starlink, social media platform X

(MENAFN) Tensions are mounting between Brazil and Elon Musk's business empire following a series of confrontations between Brazilian authorities and Musk's companies. The conflict intensified after the country's telecom regulator, Anatel, threatened to take punitive actions against Musk's satellite internet company, Starlink, for non-compliance with a Supreme Court ruling. This development came just hours after Brazil's Supreme Court upheld a controversial decision to ban the social platform X in the country. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has voiced his support for the Supreme Court's decision, affirming Justice Alexandre de Moraes' judgment that X had permitted the spread of hate speech and falsehoods about Brazil's electronic voting system, posing a significant threat to the nation’s democracy. Lula emphasized that the judiciary's stance sends a message to the global community that Musk's ideology should not be tolerated solely due to his wealth and influence.



In response to earlier judicial actions, including a decision to freeze Starlink's bank accounts as a potential means to pay off fines levied against X, Musk hinted at retaliatory measures, including the possible seizure of Brazilian assets, although he did not elaborate on how he would execute such actions. Starlink has been at odds with Brazilian authorities, especially after the company refused to adhere to Justice Moraes' directive requiring all internet service providers to block access to X within Brazil. A senior official from Anatel warned that the consequences for Starlink’s non-compliance could involve revoking its operating license in Brazil. Anatel Commissioner Arthur Coimbra confirmed that the regulator is actively monitoring compliance among Brazilian telecom companies and emphasized that Starlink remains the only company that has explicitly refused to follow the court's ruling. Anatel also noted that Starlink's refusal is contingent upon the freezing of its bank accounts in Brazil, a measure taken after X failed to pay court-imposed fines.



The Brazilian Supreme Court's panel recently voted unanimously to uphold the suspension of X for failing to comply with court orders. This decision reinforces Judge Moraes' ruling last week, which suspended X from operating in Brazil due to its failure to appoint a local legal representative, a requirement mandated by Brazilian law. The unanimous support from judges Flavio Dino, Cristiano Zanin, Carmen Lucia, and Luiz Fox underscores the seriousness with which Brazil views the issue. The situation has escalated into a broader standoff, with Musk's companies finding themselves increasingly at odds with Brazilian regulatory and judicial authorities over their operations and policies in the country, which represents the sixth-largest market for Musk’s ventures.



