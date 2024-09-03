QUBE Development Launches MIDORA Residences - A Green Sanctuary in JVC With Exceptional Amenities

(MENAFN- Bacchus PR) - In Q2 of this year, off-plan sales have continued to dominate the market with AED 59.9 billion sales, reflecting investor confidence in Dubai's long-term growth prospects.

- Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) emerged as the most sought-after area within the Dubai Southeast submarket.

- MIDORA Residences will deliver a green oasis with proximity to modern and transport links.





Dubai, UAE (3 September 2024) - QUBE Development, a renowned international developer with 30 years of experience, has announced the launch of sales for MIDORA Residences, as part of its AED 2.6 billion property portfolio. Situated in the vibrant and sought-after community of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), this new development emphasizes QUBE’s commitment to providing elegant units with green spaces and convenient amenities to cater to modern life. MIDORA Residences, designed by the award-winning Japanese architectural firm Nikken Sekkei behind One Zabeel Tower, features 492 spacious units including apartments and duplexes.



Located in District 13 of JVC, MIDORA Residences embodies a green urban oasis, surrounded on three sides by parks, and seamless connectivity to major landmarks, including airports and key highways. This prime location is further bolstered by the development plans for Al Maktoum Airport (DWC). The area is also a prominent market and one of the most popular within the Dubai Southeast submarket, emerging as the number one choice for families and investors alike. JVC was Dubai’s top performing area for property sales in Q2 2024 with 1,594 transactions amounting to approximately AED 1.41 billion according to figures published on DXB Interact.



Project Director of MIDORA Residences, Alisa Novokhatko, commented: “A strong response from local and international investors reaffirms Dubai’s demand for thoughtfully designed, green living spaces. Interest in MIDORA Residences highlights the long-term investment potential of JVC. This project is designed to cater to the needs of residents, with integrated cutting-edge features and meticulously planned amenities to ensure that MIDORA Residences stands out as the future of urban living.”



MIDORA Residences features a dedicated Children’s Developmental Area along with indoor and outdoor playgrounds, providing a safe space for children to learn and play. Residents can benefit from a range of wellness facilities, including one of the largest swimming pools in JVC, a professionally equipped gym, and yoga rooms. Professionally managed, premium office spaces are an elevator ride away, allowing you to balance work and family time effortlessly. The comprehensive facilities provide each resident with the services needed to unwind and enhance the quality of living. A personalised 24-hour concierge service is a key part of the development's commitment to the comfort of its occupants while access to a unique 350m of lush scenic green walkways and private BBQ areas fosters a sense of community. Units are fully equipped with premium quality kitchen appliances and a smart home system that simplifies daily routines.



Investing in Dubai’s real estate market brings numerous benefits, including eligibility for long-term residency and competitive payment plans on off-plan properties, which have surged by 61.4% in sales year on year and equivalent to AED 59.9 billion as highlighted by the ValuStrat Dubai Real Estate Review. MIDORA Residences by QUBE Development represents a new era of high-quality urban living. Attracting residents and investors with its prime location, family-friendly amenities, and commitment to eco-conscious living. MIDORA Residences is set to become a landmark development in Jumeirah Village Circle.



MENAFN03092024007716016594ID1108629519