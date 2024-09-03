Qingsong Health Chairman Speaks At Global Ethics Forum In Geneva: Advancing Ethical Leadership In Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GENEVA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Global Ethics Forum, a leading that convenes stakeholders from various sectors to discuss peace, sustainability, and ethical leadership, the Chairman of

QingSong Health, China's premier healthcare solutions platform, delivered a compelling keynote address. The Forum serves as a multisectoral space for dialogue among institutions, policymakers, and experts, aimed at envisioning a future that emphasizes ethical engagement for better global outcomes.

Founded in 2014, QingSong is dedicated to providing integrated healthcare solutions in China, serving over 30 million families. The platform combines health education, advanced technologies, and effective health management to offer a comprehensive range of services, including health consultations, disease prevention, and rehabilitation care.

In her address, the Chairman shared three key insights on the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare:

AI as a Bridge Builder: The Chairman underscored AI's role in enhancing access to healthcare, noting a staggering growth of over 200% in telemedicine consultations globally. This surge connects individuals to specialized medical expertise, addressing disparities in access to care. QingSong Health's AI tool, Dr. GPT, exemplifies this innovation by efficiently handling inquiries about 3,800 common diseases, ensuring that critical health information is readily accessible to all users.

AI in Prevention: She stressed the importance of AI-driven early intervention, which can reduce healthcare costs by up to 30% while significantly improving patient outcomes. By integrating traditional healthcare wisdom with cutting-edge technology, QingSong Health's innovative health detectors empower individuals to engage in proactive wellness and preventive care, ultimately aiming to avert health issues before they arise.

Ethical AI:The Chairman highlighted that ethical considerations are paramount in AI development. Guided by Confucian values that emphasize empathy and respect for human dignity, QingSong Health is committed to creating AI solutions that protect privacy and promote ethical standards. The company collaborates with Globethics to advocate for the responsible use of AI in healthcare, ensuring alignment with global best practices for ethical engagement.

In conclusion, the Chairman asserted that "AI offers a pathway to a healthier future, bridging healthcare gaps while reinforcing ethical standards." She called on global leaders to foster ongoing dialogue inspired by the Global Ethics Forum's emphasis on inclusive engagement and sustainable development, urging them to work collaboratively towards a brighter future for all.

