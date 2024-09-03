By 2034, Protein Bars Market Share & Trends Will Exceed USD 2.8 Billion, At 7.8% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Protein Bar Market” from 2024-2034 with covered segments By Product (Gluten-free Protein Bars, Vegetarian Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition Bars, and Others), By Distribution (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialist Retailers, Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Regional Forecast, (2024-2034), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein bar market size and trends is set to grow significantly, from US$ 1.4 Billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 2.8 billion by 2034, with Prophecy Market Insights predicting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during this period.

Protein Bar Market Report Overview

Protein Bar is a convenient, on-the-go nutrition product designed to provide a quick source of protein often used by individuals seeking to support their dietary needs, fitness goals, or active lifestyles.

These bars are typically formulated with high-quality protein sources like whey, soy, or plant-based proteins and are available in various flavors and formulations to cater to different dietary preferences, including low-carb, gluten-free, and vegan options.

Competitive Landscape:

The Protein Bar Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



PepsiCo, Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Nature's Bounty Co.

Quest Nutrition LLC

Kind LLC

General Mills Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Muscle Pharm

Caveman Foods LLC Abbott Laboratories

Analyst View:

The target market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness, the rise of fitness culture, and the growing demand for convenient, nutritious food options.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Health Consciousness and Demand for Functional Foods

As more consumers become health-conscious and aware of the importance of protein in their diets, there is a growing demand for functional foods like protein bars. These bars are perceived as an easy and effective way to increase daily protein intake, which supports muscle maintenance, weight management, and overall health.

Market Trends:

Innovation in Product Formulations and Ingredients

The target market is experiencing rapid innovation, with manufacturers experimenting with new ingredients, flavors, and formulations to meet diverse consumer needs. There is a strong trend towards clean-label products, with an emphasis on natural organic and non-GMO ingredients.

Segmentation:

Protein Bar Market is segmented based on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Insights

Sports nutrition bars is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as the increasing trend of fitness and healthy living has led to a surge in demand for sports nutrition bars.

Distribution Channel Insights

Supermarkets/hypermarkets is anticipated to boost the growth for target market as these stores are often located in accessible locations and are frequented by a large number of shoppers on a regular basis.

Recent Development:

In January 2023, Bobo's announced that it's expanding its lineup with a new real food protein bar line debuting in two flavors: Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter and Double Chocolate Almond Butter. Each new bar contains 15 g of protein from peanuts or almonds, pea protein, and other ingredients that deliver protein. The new protein bars are also verified non-GMO, certified gluten-free, and kosher, and are now available nationwide.

Regional Insights



North America: The two largest markets are the US and Canada, where protein bars are highly sought after by athletes, busy professionals, and health-conscious consumers looking for a quick and wholesome snack. Numerous items that meet various dietary requirements are available in the market, such as high-protein, low-carb, vegan, and gluten-free options. Asia Pacific: In this region the target market is emerging and growing rapidly driven by increasing awareness of health and fitness. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India are seeing a rise in demand for protein bars as more consumers adopt Western dietary habits and prioritize healthy snacking options.

Protein Bar Market Size, Share, By Product (Gluten-free Protein Bars, Vegetarian Protein Bars, Sports Nutrition Bars, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Specialist Retailers, Online Stores, and Other Distribution Channels), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034

