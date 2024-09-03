6G Communications Industry Research 2025-2045: Certain 6G Objectives Are Gaining Prominence While Others Are Being Deprioritized

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6G Communications Grand Overview: Materials, Hardware Markets 2025-2045" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a timely and comprehensive analysis of the evolving 6G technologies landscape, reflecting the latest research and trends as of 2024. As the situation has shifted, certain 6G objectives are gaining prominence while others are being deprioritized, making previous analyses potentially outdated.

This report addresses these changes, focusing on emerging opportunities in areas such as reinvented base stations, active reconfigurable intelligent surfaces, self-powered equipment, transparent electronics, and multifunctional smart materials. It also profiles new small companies making strides in these areas, offering insights into the latest developments and opportunities in the 6G hardware market.

The report ensures that readers are equipped with the most current information and analysis, including drill-down reports on specific topics.



Chapter Summary







Chapter 1 provides an extensive executive summary spanning 44 pages, offering a high-level commercial and academic analysis, including 13 SWOT appraisals, 15 new forecast lines, roadmaps to 2045, and mentions of over 100 companies, making it a critical overview for stakeholders.

Chapter 2 is a brief 11-page introduction to 6G, covering definitions, rollout phases, challenges, and key hardware suppliers, presented primarily through information-packed images.

Chapter 3 delves into the reinvention of 6G base stations, including the role of drones and satellite communications. This 33-page chapter explores the potential of solar drones and advanced base station technologies, backed by cutting-edge research.

Chapter 4 focuses on reconfigurable intelligent surfaces (RIS) and metamaterial reflect-arrays over 37 pages, discussing their evolving importance in 6G for enhancing security, signal reach, and self-adaptive features.

Chapter 5, consisting of 33 pages, examines the concept of invisibility in 6G infrastructure, particularly through transparent passive reflect-arrays and STAR-RIS, highlighting their role in UM-MIMO base stations and their practical applications.

Chapter 6, spanning 46 pages, explores zero-energy devices (ZED) within the 6G ecosystem, emphasizing energy independence and the potential for battery-free devices through various energy harvesting techniques.

Chapter 7 is a 46-page exploration of enabling hardware technologies for 6G, such as metamaterials, transparent electronics, and multifunctional structural electronics. It includes eight SWOT appraisals of these innovations. Chapter 8 concludes the report with a 30-page critical appraisal of 14 small companies making significant strides in 6G technology, offering insights into potential suppliers, partners, or acquisition targets. This report provides a thorough and forward-looking analysis of 6G, making it a valuable resource for industry professionals and researchers alike.

Questions answered include:



Critical appraisal?

Gaps in the market?

Frequencies when, why, what benefits?

Analysis of 1000 recent research papers?

Which materials and manufacturing, why, when?

How have priorities radically changed recently, why?

Potential partners and acquisitions and their progress?

Which countries, companies and researchers are ahead?

20-year roadmap of decision making, technical capability and adoption? What metasurfaces, tuning, thermal, low-loss, optical materials, devices?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report and background

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 29 Primary conclusions

1.4 Progress from 1G-6G rollouts 1980-2045

1.5 Summary of the two 6G phases

1.6 Infograms: Planned 6G hardware deployment by land, water, air

1.7 Likely 6G hardware landscape with examples of manufacturers

1.8 Infograms: Evolution of 6G base station hardware

1.9 Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces: research analysis, SWOT appraisals

1.10 6G hardware strong trend from components-in-a-box to smart materials

1.11 6G infrastructure and client devices trending to zero energy devices ZED

1.12 Progress to 6G thermal interface materials and other cooling

1.13 Popularity of carbons and compounds in 436 examples of recent 6G research

1.14 Roadmaps of 6G materials and hardware 2025-2045

1.15 Market forecasts for 6G materials and hardware to 2045

2. 6G definitions, rollout phases, challenges prioritised, initiatives, hardware suppliers

2.1 Overview

2.2 Some objectives of 6G mostly not achievable at start

2.3 Hardware impact of 6G non-hardware developments

2.4 Incremental 6G launch then a disruptive, very difficult second phase

2.5 New needs, 5G inadequacies, massive overlap 4G, 5G, 6G

2.6 Objectives and perceptions of those most heavily investing in 6G

2.7 Essential frequencies for 6G success and some hardware resulting

2.8 Primary wireless transmission tools of 6G compared by frequency

2.9 6G hardware requirements can only be met with a strong trend from components-in-a-box to smart materials

3. 6G base stations reinvented, 6G drones, 6G satcoms

3.1 Overview

3.2 Primary 6G systems objectives with major hardware opportunities starred

3.3 Terrestrial 6G base station hardware evolution

3.4 Satellites serving 6G

3.5 UAV drones serving 6G

3.6 Research in 2024 related to aerial 6G: 82 other papers

3.7 2023 research examples

4 Reconfigurable intelligent surfaces RIS and metamaterial reflect-arrays

4.1 Definition, design, deployment with six infograms

4.2 Choosing complementary 6G frequencies

4.3 Infogram: The Terahertz Gap demands 6G RIS tuning materials and devices different from 5G

4.4 RIS design and deployment 2025-2045

4.5 Materials and devices for RIS tuning

4.6 Manufacturing technology for 6G RIS and reflect-arrays

4.7 RIS cost analysis

4.8 6G RIS SWOT appraisal

5. Invisibility solves acceptance and performance problems: Transparent passive reflect-arrays and all-round STAR RIS

5.1 Overview

5.2 Situation with transparent 6G transmission-handling surfaces in 2024-5

5.3 Options for 6G beam-handling surfaces that can be visually transparent or opaque

5.4 Transparent IRS and RIS can go almost anywhere

5.5 Transparent passive intelligent reflecting surface IRS: Meta Nanoweb Sekisui

5.6 Optically transparent and transmissive mmWave and THz RIS

5.7 Simultaneous transmissive and reflective STAR RIS

5.8 STAR RIS SWOT appraisal

5.9 Other research papers analysed from 2024

5.10 Other research papers analysed from 2023

6. Zero energy devices ZED in 6G infrastructure and as 6G client devices

6.1 Overview

6.2 Context of ZED 6.2.1 Overlapping and adjacent technologies and examples of long-life energy independence

6.3 6G becoming zero-energy, often battery-free

6.4 Primary candidate enabling technologies for battery-free 6G ZED

6.5 Analysis of specific 6G ZED design approaches

6.6 Ambient backscatter communications AmBC, crowd detectable CD-ZED, SWIPT

6.7 SWOT appraisal of circuits and infrastructure that eliminate storage

6.8 Further research from 2024

7. 6G enabling hardware technologies: metamaterials, transparent electronics, self-healing, self-cleaning, low-loss dielectrics, thermal materials, multifunctional structural electronics, massless energy

7.1 Overview

7.2 6G transparent electronics

7.3 Self-cleaning materials for 6G

7.4 Self-healing materials for 6G

7.5 Metamaterials for 6G

7.6 Next technologies for solid-state cooling 6G infrastructure and devices

7.7 6G low loss materials infograms and SWOT: choices narrow as frequency increases

8. Some small companies involved in 6G device manufacturing technologies

8.1 AALTO HAPS UK, Germany, France

8.2 Echodyne USA

8.3 Evolv Technology USA

8.4 Fractal Antenna Systems USA

8.5 Greenerwave France

8.6 iQLP USA

8.7 Kymeta Corp. USA

8.8 LATYS Intelligence Canada

8.9 Meta Materials Canada

8.10 Metacept Systems USA

8.11 Metawave USA

8.12 Pivotal Commware USA

8.13 SensorMetrix USA

8.14 Teraview USA

Companies Featured



AALTO

AT&T

Airbus

Akela Laser

Anritsu

Apple

ATSC

B Com

Boeing

BT

Centro Ricerche FIAT

China Mobile

China Telecommunications

China Tower

Corning

CNIT

CNRS

DCMS

DCVC

Deutsche Telekom

Dow

DuPont

Echodyne

Elwha

EnOcean

Ericsson

Eurecom

Evolv Technology

Finback

Fractal Antenna Systems

Fraunhofer HHI

Furukawa Electric

General catalyst

Greenerwave

Homesun

HTGD

Huawei

ICS

IMEC

iQLP

Intel

Interdigital

Ionic Materials

Keysight Technologies

Kymeta

LATYS Intelligence

Lockheed martin

Lumentum

Lux Capital

MDPI

Metacept

Metawave

Meta Materials

Microlink Devices

MIRAI

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Nokia

NPL

NTT

NTTDoCoMo

Nur Energie

NXP

OLEDcomm

OneWave tech.

Oppo

Orange

Oxford PV

Pivotal Commware

PureLiFi

Qualcomm

Qorvo

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwartz

Samsung

Sekisui

SensorMetrix

Signify

SineWave

SNCF

SolAero

Sono Motors

Sony

Spectrolab

Stanley venture

Starlink

Telefonica

Teraview

Tesla

TII

Toshiba

Tubitak Uekae

UNIPI

WL Gore

Verizon

Vivo Mobile

Vivotech

VLNComm

ZTE

ZTE Winston 8 Power

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

