Wary Crypto Market

Market Picture

The rose 2.3% in 24 hours to reach a cap of $2.07 trillion, growing steadily throughout Monday. However, cautious Asian market dynamics on Tuesday morning have interrupted the recovery near levels seen late last week. This recovery has yet to improve sentiment, with the remaining at 26 for the third consecutive day.

Bitcoin is trading just below $59K at the start of active trading in Europe, having reached $59.7K at the peak of the Asian session. Despite intraday fluctuations, the BTC exchange rate has closed in the $59.0-59.3K range for the past six days, reflecting the balance of power. The local initiative remains with the bears, as the price is below the 50- and 200-day moving averages, and close to the lower boundary of the descending channel.

Tron remains in a corrective phase, having fallen to $0.1525. In August, the price soared from $0.1160 to $0.1680, flying from the lower to the upper boundary of the ascending corridor since the beginning of 2023. The current correction is helping to ease overheating and attract new buyers, but a dip below $0.1430-0.1480 would set a more cautious tone.