Wary Crypto Market

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The crypto market rose 2.3% in 24 hours to reach a cap of $2.07 trillion, growing steadily throughout Monday. However, cautious Asian market dynamics on Tuesday morning have interrupted the recovery near levels seen late last week. This recovery has yet to improve sentiment, with the index remaining at 26 for the third consecutive day.
MENAFN03092024000156011031ID1108629450
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.