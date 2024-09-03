(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Leonteq launches cooperation with Saxo

03.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ LAUNCHES COOPERATION WITH SAXO BANK





Zurich, 03 September 2024





Leonteq announced today that it has initiated a new cooperation with Saxo Bank A/S for the and distribution of structured products.

Leonteq Securities AG (Leonteq) and Saxo Bank A/S (Saxo) have launched a cooperation for the manufacturing and distribution of structured products. As part of this cooperation, Saxo will become a sponsor under a standardised white-labelling issuance model established by Leonteq and will be responsible for the distribution of Saxo guaranteed structured products to its large client base via its award-wining, intuitive platforms for investors and traders. At the same time, Leonteq has received an international distribution mandate from Saxo providing it access to Leonteq's broad global distribution network. The first Saxo guaranteed structured products are expected to be available on Leonteq's platform in the course of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

In addition, Leonteq will add Saxo to its network of execution brokers and leverage on their extensive trading capabilities to access capital markets in a cost-efficient manner. Leonteq also intends to add Saxo guaranteed structured products on LYNQS, Leonteq's digital investing platform.

Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated:“We are pleased to partner with Saxo Bank with its leading digital trading platform. The broad range of services and expertise of Leonteq and the extensive trading capabilities of Saxo bank will enrich and accelerate the state-of-the-art investment platforms of both partners.“

Kim Fournais, CEO of Saxo Bank A/S stated: "Partnering with Leonteq marks a significant step for Saxo Bank in expanding our structured investment product offerings, especially for our rapidly growing Swiss client base. This collaboration is truly a win-win. Saxo's clients will benefit from an even bigger product universe that further enhances their investment choices and access to global markets, while Leonteq will leverage our cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure for trading and hedging activities."





CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

...

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

...





LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 13 countries across Europe, Middle East and Asia. Leonteq Securities AG is the main operating subsidiary of Leonteq AG. The company is a securities firm regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Authority FINMA and was assigned a BBB credit-rating by Fitch Ratings. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON) and was assigned with an AA ESG-rating by MSCI.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+45 53 58 60 15

...



SAXO BANK

Saxo Bank provides the leading online trading platform connecting investors and traders to global financial markets. As a fully regulated and licensed independent provider, clients have secure access to more than 71,000 financial instruments. Since its foundation in 1992, Saxo followed the clear vision to make the global financial markets accessible to more people. In 1998, Saxo launched one of the first online trading platforms in Europe, providing professional-grade tools and easy access to global financial markets. Today, Saxo is designated as a Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) and has an investment-grade rating from S&P (A-). Saxo serves over 1.2 million clients globally with more than USD 100 billion in client assets.

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the“Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like“believe“,“assume“,“expect“, "target"“forecast“,“project“,“may“,“could“,“might“,“will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

End of Media Release

