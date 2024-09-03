(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange

Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from trading

03-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The following securities will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth with effect from market open today, 3 September 2024:





St Mark Homes Plc

Ordinary shares

Symbol: SMAP

ISIN: GB0033501445





