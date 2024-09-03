Operating profit (EBIT) almost doubled: M1 Kliniken AG also grows significantly in the first half of 2024

EQS-News: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results

Operating (EBIT) almost doubled: M1 Kliniken AG also grows significantly in the first half of 2024

Group: sales +11.2% to EUR 167.7 million and EBIT +98.8% to EUR 14.5 million

Earnings per share increased from EUR 0.17 to EUR 0.53

Beauty segment: sales +30.6% and EBIT +24.3% Profitable growth to be continued

Berlin, 03.09.2024 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) continues to benefit from the high demand for beauty treatments and the consistent implementation of its expansion strategy. Sales and profits increased significantly in the first half of 2024. With the 'M1 Med Beauty' brand, the Group is the leading private provider of beauty treatments in Europe and continues to expand its market position worldwide. M1 currently operates 63 specialist medical centres for aesthetic medicine in ten countries. Three further locations are to be opened this year.

In the first half of 2024, the M1 Group increased consolidated sales by 11.2% from EUR 150.8 million to EUR 167.7 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from EUR 7.3 million to EUR 14.5 million, almost doubling. The Group EBIT margin increased accordingly from 4.8% to 8.6%. Net profit (after minority interests) totalled EUR 9.9 million in the first half of the year. This corresponds to an almost threefold increase compared to the same period of the previous year (H1 2023: EUR 3.4 million). Earnings per share climbed significantly from EUR 0.17 to EUR 0.53.

Growth continues to be driven by the core Beauty business. In the first half of the year, sales in the Beauty segment rose by 30.6% to EUR 48.6 million. EBIT improved by 24.3%, increasing to EUR 10.1 million. At 20.8%, the EBIT margin in the core segment remains above the long-term target of 20%.

The trading segment also continued to contribute to the growth of the M1 Group. Sales there rose from EUR 113.6 million to EUR 119.2 million. Segment EBIT increased from EUR -0.8 million to EUR 4.4 million.

The strong operating performance is expected to continue for the rest of the year. The Group's aim is to develop M1 Med Beauty into the world's leading private provider of beauty treatments in the coming years. The medium-term forecast is for M1 to operate 150 to 200 specialist medical centres for aesthetic medicine by the end of 2029. The beauty segment should thus generate revenue of between EUR 200 and 300 million with an EBIT margin of at least 20%. At the same time, a shareholder-friendly dividend policy is to be established.

M1 has already reported interest from private equity on several occasions this year. CEO Attila Strauss provides an update on this: 'Following a preliminary review, six well-known private equity companies have expressed an interest in investing in or acquiring the Beauty segment and have submitted indicative offers. In principle, we are pleased about the interest and are entering into further talks with an open mind, but our focus remains clearly on independent expansion.' In terms of shareholder value, M1 has also been examining strategic options for the trade segment for several months. A strategic investor has now shown interest in this area. However, the talks are still at an early stage.

About M1 Kliniken AG M1 Kliniken AG is the leading fully integrated provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe. The Group offers products and services of the highest quality standards in the aesthetic and surgical fields. Beauty treatments are currently offered at 63 specialist centres under the 'M1 Med Beauty' brand. With six operating rooms and 35 beds, the“M1 Schlossklinik” for Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery in Berlin is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. M1 has been driving forward its internationalisation since the end of 2018 and is currently represented in ten countries.

