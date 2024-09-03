Discover A New Era In Energy: Book Launch A Journey From Black Gold To White Gold”

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India We are thrilled to announce the launch of

From Oil to Lithium: Navigating the Future of , a transformative new book by acclaimed energy expert Mr. Kuldeep Gupta. This compelling narrative follows the journey of Karan, a man whose career in the Oil & leads him to confront the urgent environmental and ethical dilemmas posed by fossil fuels, ultimately inspiring a shift towards energy.





A Journey from Black Gold to White Gold by Kuldeep Gupta, President (Strategic Partnerships), C4V





A Journey of Awakening

Karan's story begins in the heart of the Oil & Gas sector, where he is initially inspired by the critical role of oil during World Wars I and II. However, as he navigates the complexities of war zones and witnesses the stark realities of environmental degradation, Karan's perspective begins to shift. His firsthand experiences with the greed for power and resources compel him to question his role in an industry that often prioritizes profit over the planet. This awakening ignites a passion for sustainable solutions, leading Karan to dedicate his life to reducing carbon footprints and promoting green energy alternatives, such as lithium-ion batteries.





About the Author

Mr. Kuldeep Gupta is a distinguished leader in the energy sector, recognized with the Future Energy Leader award for the Middle East by Economic Times Energy World. With over fifteen years of experience, he began his career on offshore rigs in the UAE, mastering the art of hydrocarbon extraction in extreme environments. His subsequent transition to the Ports & Shipping industry deepened his commitment to sustainability, as he managed the safe transport of fossil fuels. Today, Mr. Gupta is at the forefront of initiatives in lithium-ion cell manufacturing and renewable energy projects, including the groundbreaking establishment of the region's first Gigafactory.





Mr Kuldeep Gupta, President (Strategic Partnerships), C4V





Why This Book Matters

“A journey from Black Gold to White

Gold”

is more than just a personal narrative; it is a vital call to action for individuals, businesses, and policymakers alike. In a world grappling with climate change and environmental degradation, Karan's journey serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of rethinking our energy choices. The book provides readers with insights into the potential of renewable energy solutions and the urgent need for a collective shift towards sustainability.





Book Availability

The book is now available for purchase on major online platforms, including Amazon, & Flipkart. Readers are invited to explore Karan's transformative journey and discover how each of us can contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.





Quote from the Author

"This book is not just about Karan's journey; it's about the collective responsibility we share in shaping a sustainable future. I hope to inspire readers to think critically about their energy choices and the impact they have on our planet,"

Kuldeep Gupta, President (Strategic Partnerships),

C4V .