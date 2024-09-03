National Medical Commission Withdraws Notice On Discontinuation Of CPS Courses

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially withdrawn its previous public notice dated August 16, 2024, regarding the discontinuation of all courses offered under the umbrella of the College of Physicians & Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai. This decision, in compliance with the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Bombay's Order dated August 22, 2024, has been widely seen as a victory for medical education and for students who wish to pursue CPS postgraduate courses.



The initial public notice by the NMC had raised significant concerns within the medical community, leading to widespread speculation about the motives behind the move. CPS is a medical institution by definition of erstwhile IMC Act 1956 or as per section 2(i) of NMC Act 2019 and has been established as“ Examining Body ” by the then Indian Government in year 1912 as per order. Its unique status in Maharashtra, where it remains the only institution of its kind, has made it a crucial player in the region's healthcare sector.



Dr. Ajay D. Sambre, President, College of Physicians & Surgeons of Mumbai , said,“CPS welcomes this decision by NMC and with this decision, all negative remarks and speculations will stop.” He Further added,“With this order, not only CPS but the entire alumni of CPS and the future students have received justice.”



The controversy surrounding the decision to discontinue CPS courses has prompted questions about whether regional dynamics and competition might have influenced the move. Despite the withdrawal of the notice, these concerns remain largely unaddressed.



CPS has reiterated its commitment to high standards of medical education and has expressed its willingness to engage constructively with the NMC and various medical bodies to ensure compliance and continue its legacy of producing qualified medical professionals.



About College of Physicians & Surgeons of Mumbai or CPS Mumbai or CPS Bombay

