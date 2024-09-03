European Court Of Justice Rules In Favor Of Illumina In Jurisdictional Appeal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Illumina, (NASDAQ: ILMN ), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, welcomes the European Court of Justice's (ECJ's) judgment today ruling that the European Commission did not have jurisdiction over Illumina's of GRAIL.

Today's judgment confirms Illumina's longstanding view that the European Commission exceeded its authority by asserting jurisdiction over this merger. The basis for the 432 million euro fine has now been removed and will no longer be payable.

Following Illumina's spin-off of GRAIL in June 2024, GRAIL is now an independent public company. Illumina maintains a minority share of 14.5% in GRAIL, and Illumina will continue to support the company with its sequencing technology and suite of services.

In the US, the FTC Commissioners dismissed the case against Illumina and GRAIL on August 15, 2024, following the successful spinoff of GRAIL, thus ending the US proceedings.

Use of forward-looking statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations are and will be detailed in Illumina's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in each case under the heading Risk Factors, and in Illumina's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances including, without limitation, whether the spin-off will be consummated on the expected terms, or at all. Illumina undertakes no responsibility for updating these statements, and these statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit

and connect with us on X (Twitter) , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

Investors:

Salli Schwartz

858-291-6421

[email protected]



Media:

Bonny Fowler

740-641-5579

[email protected]



SOURCE Illumina, Inc.