- Creating platform for Young Creators by Supporting athletes -
TOYOTA, Japan, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is launching the GTTA DIRECTORSCUT, a collaborative project with global para-athletes and creators, driven by the desire to support athletes striving to overcome all kinds of barriers. TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT is a collaborative project to share the self-directed work of various creators with the world. Following on from the initial Yaris series, which began in August 2023, GTTA DIRECTORSCUT marks the project's second iteration.
Image 1:
Toyota has long supported athletes from around the world (Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)) in various ways. This time, 14 highly original creators will harness their unique talents to produce videos of para-athletes, and the teams that support their passions, as they tackle daily training and new challenges. These works will be gradually released around the world, including on the project website and Toyota's official social media.
Working with different themes, Toyota will continue using DIRECTORSCUT to provide a platform for diverse individuals who tirelessly pursue creative endeavors.
The creators from the various background express their unique characteristics in their works.
- Champ Panupong Techawongthawon
Video URL:
- Lucid Monday (Biibocc)
Video URL:
Image 2:
TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT
A collaborative platform that allows Toyota to connect openly with creators. Toyota continues to develop new co-creation projects that combine company assets such as the Yaris series (car model) and GTTAs (athletes) with the diverse talents of global creators.
Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)
In addition to employee athletes, this group includes competitors from various countries selected for their embodiment of Toyota's philosophy and values (challenge, continuous improvement, sincerity, teamwork, humility and gratitude, accountability, and honesty).
Website links
TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT Project website:
Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)
website:
Participating athletes
- Andrew Kurka (USA): Alpine skiing
Featured videos: #01, #03, #04, #05, #09, #10, #11, #12, #14
- Angel Camacho (Mexico): Swimming
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #09, #12, #13, #14
- Danelle Umstead (USA): Alpine skiing
Featured videos: #01, #04, #06, #12
- Diego Lopez Diaz (Mexico): Swimming
Featured videos: #01, #03, #04, #14
- Evan Strong (USA): Snowboard
Featured videos: #01, #03, #04, #06, #12, #13
- Ezra Frech (USA): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #11, #12, #14
- Jarryd Wallace (USA): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #11
- Jessica Long (USA): Swimming
Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #10, #11, #12
- Keely Shaw (Canada): Cycling
Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #09, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14
- Luis Jabdiel Perez (Puerto Rico): Judo
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14
- Melissa Stockwell (USA): Triathlon
Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #10, #11, #12, #14
- Marissa Papaconstantinou (Canada): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #06, #11, #12, #13, #14
- Oksana Masters (USA): Cycling
Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #06, #12, #14
- Pilar Jauregui Cancino (Peru): Badminton
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07
- Ryley Batt (Australia): Wheelchair rugby
Featured videos: #01, #04, #09, #10
- Steve Serio (USA): Basketball
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07
- Hajimu Ashida (Japan): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #08, #10, #12, #14
- Kakeru Ishida (Japan): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #08, #10, #12, #13, #14
- Koto Kawaguchi (Japan): Table tennis
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #08, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14
- Keita Sato (Japan): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #07, #08, #09, #10, #12, #14
- Tomoki Suzuki (Japan): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #05, #04, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14
- Shunya Takahashi (Japan): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14
- Shizuka Hangai (Japan): Judo
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #10, #12, #13, #14
- Takuya Miki (Japan): Tennis
Featured videos: #01 ,#02, #03, #04, #05, #08, #10, #12
- Momoka Muraoka (Japan): Alpine skiing
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #09, #10, #11, #12, #14
- Taiki Morii (Japan): Alpine skiing
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14
- Masateru Yugami (Japan): Athletics
Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #10, #12, #13, #14
*Some works will be released later.
Contributing creators
- Champ
Panupong Techawongthawon
- Lucid Monday (Biibocc)
And others
SOURCE Toyota Motor Corporation
