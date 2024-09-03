(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - Creating for Young Creators by Supporting -

TOYOTA, Japan, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is launching the GTTA DIRECTORSCUT, a collaborative project with global para-athletes and creators, driven by the desire to support athletes striving to overcome all kinds of barriers. TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT is a collaborative project to share the self-directed work of various creators with the world. Following on from the initial Yaris series, which began in August 2023, GTTA DIRECTORSCUT marks the project's second iteration.

Toyota has long supported athletes from around the world (Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)) in various ways. This time, 14 highly original creators will harness their unique talents to produce videos of para-athletes, and the teams that support their passions, as they tackle daily training and new challenges. These works will be gradually released around the world, including on the project website and Toyota's official social media.

Working with different themes, Toyota will continue using DIRECTORSCUT to provide a platform for diverse individuals who tirelessly pursue creative endeavors.

The creators from the various background express their unique characteristics in their works.

- Champ Panupong Techawongthawon

- Lucid Monday (Biibocc)

TOYOTA DIRECTORSCUT

A collaborative platform that allows Toyota to connect openly with creators. Toyota continues to develop new co-creation projects that combine company assets such as the Yaris series (car model) and GTTAs (athletes) with the diverse talents of global creators.

Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)

In addition to employee athletes, this group includes competitors from various countries selected for their embodiment of Toyota's philosophy and values (challenge, continuous improvement, sincerity, teamwork, humility and gratitude, accountability, and honesty).

Website links

Global Team Toyota Athletes (GTTAs)

Participating athletes

- Andrew Kurka (USA): Alpine skiing

Featured videos: #01, #03, #04, #05, #09, #10, #11, #12, #14

- Angel Camacho (Mexico): Swimming

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #09, #12, #13, #14

- Danelle Umstead (USA): Alpine skiing

Featured videos: #01, #04, #06, #12

- Diego Lopez Diaz (Mexico): Swimming

Featured videos: #01, #03, #04, #14

- Evan Strong (USA): Snowboard

Featured videos: #01, #03, #04, #06, #12, #13

- Ezra Frech (USA): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #11, #12, #14

- Jarryd Wallace (USA): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #11

- Jessica Long (USA): Swimming

Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #10, #11, #12

- Keely Shaw (Canada): Cycling

Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #09, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14

- Luis Jabdiel Perez (Puerto Rico): Judo

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14

- Melissa Stockwell (USA): Triathlon

Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #10, #11, #12, #14

- Marissa Papaconstantinou (Canada): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #06, #11, #12, #13, #14

- Oksana Masters (USA): Cycling

Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #06, #12, #14

- Pilar Jauregui Cancino (Peru): Badminton

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07

- Ryley Batt (Australia): Wheelchair rugby

Featured videos: #01, #04, #09, #10

- Steve Serio (USA): Basketball

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07

- Hajimu Ashida (Japan): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #08, #10, #12, #14

- Kakeru Ishida (Japan): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #08, #10, #12, #13, #14

- Koto Kawaguchi (Japan): Table tennis

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #08, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14

- Keita Sato (Japan): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #04, #07, #08, #09, #10, #12, #14

- Tomoki Suzuki (Japan): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #05, #04, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14

- Shunya Takahashi (Japan): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #07, #10, #11, #12, #14

- Shizuka Hangai (Japan): Judo

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #10, #12, #13, #14

- Takuya Miki (Japan): Tennis

Featured videos: #01 ,#02, #03, #04, #05, #08, #10, #12

- Momoka Muraoka (Japan): Alpine skiing

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #09, #10, #11, #12, #14

- Taiki Morii (Japan): Alpine skiing

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #10, #11, #12, #13, #14

- Masateru Yugami (Japan): Athletics

Featured videos: #01, #02, #03, #04, #05, #06, #07, #08, #10, #12, #13, #14

*Some works will be released later.

Contributing creators

- Champ

Panupong Techawongthawon

- Lucid Monday (Biibocc)

And others

