NEIRO Aims To Donate $100K To Fund Shiba Inu Rescue & Wellbeing Charities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEIRO Community Rallies to Honor Kabosu's Legacy and Support Rescue Efforts

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEIRO has announced a new $100,000 target initiative to support Shiba Inu rescue efforts globally. Since its launch this summer, NEIRO has captivated the Web3 community and dog lovers alike, who have been drawn to the story of the adorable Shiba Inu, Kabosu, famously known as the face of Dogecoin. Now, the NEIRO community is channeling its collective and philanthropic spirit to honor Kabosu's legacy and make a meaningful impact on the future of Shiba Inus worldwide. In an unprecedented move, the first fundraise was provided by $NEIRO community KOLs, demonstrating their collective long term commitment to the cause.

A Mission of Compassion



NEIRO's community – which is comprised of philanthropically minded and experienced holders – has set its sights on funding Shiba Inu rescue centers and shelters. These efforts will specifically focus on Shiba Inus suffering from illnesses, ensuring that the breed that became a global sensation during the peak of the SHIBA and DOGE craze in 2021 is cared for and protected.

Why We're Taking Action



The tragic passing of Kabosu due to leukemia and liver disease has left a profound mark on the NEIRO community as well as the Shiba Inu and crypto ecosystem. Shiba Inus are prone to several prevalent health issues, including hip dysplasia, patellar luxation, and allergies. They can also suffer from eye conditions like glaucoma and cataracts, as well as hypothyroidism and progressive retinal atrophy (PRA). Regular veterinary checkups and proactive care are essential to manage and prevent these hereditary conditions.

Creating Lasting Impact



As the sister token to Dogecoin, NEIRO's purpose has become clear: to save and support Shiba Inu dogs in memory of Kabosu. During the last crypto cycle, Shiba Inus saw a surge in popularity, leading to widespread adoption. However, during the market downturn, many of these beloved pets were abandoned. NEIRO is committed to rectifying this situation by aligning with reputable rescuers who can help these dogs find loving homes and ensuring their well-being irrespective of market dynamics.

Moreover, NEIRO's mission is perfectly positioned for viral content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where Shiba Inu videos consistently attract millions of views. The potential for celebrities to adopt Shibas and share their experiences can amplify this cause, creating a ripple effect that extends beyond the crypto world.



NEIRO's purpose-driven mission adds a layer of meaning and value to its growth journey in the crypto market. There is no reason why DOGE's sister token, NEIRO, shouldn't serve to honor Kabosu's memory by restoring well-being to the Shiba Inu ecosystem. By combining philanthropy, community engagement, and strategic marketing, NEIRO is poised to create a legacy that extends far beyond the blockchain.



To learn more, visit:



About NEIRO



NEIRO is a community-driven cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the legacy of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. With a focus on philanthropy and a vision of global impact, NEIRO is dedicated to supporting Shiba Inu rescue efforts and creating a purpose-driven narrative within the crypto space.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.



CONTACT: info(at)transformgroup.com