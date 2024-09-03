Health And Wellness Market Report 2024: Leading Companies, Brands, And Top Five Trends Shaping The Global Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World for Health and Wellness" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Health and wellness sales witnessed another strong growth performance in 2023; with consumers increasingly viewing food and drinks as a long-term into health. Dietary and free from labels are a clear direction of travel, promising not only harmless products but also ever more nutritious plant-based recipes. The fascination around gut health will only grow alongside a revival of fermentation, benefiting claims such as immune support and high fibre. But the brain is the next frontier.

The World Market for Health and Wellness global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the health and wellness marketplace, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends, categories and geographies as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing wellbeing market - be they new product developments, packaging and ingredients innovations, introduction of new regulatory schemes, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: HW Cooking Ingredients & Meals, HW Dairy Products & Alternatives, HW Hot Drinks, HW Snacks, HW Soft Drinks, HW Staple Foods.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic & forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

