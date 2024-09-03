Convenient And Safe: Parking Fees And Fuel Can Be Paid Directly In The Vehicle In All Current BMW Models

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Parkopedia and BMW Press Release Image 1

Parkopedia and BMW Press Release Image 2

BMW drivers in Germany can now pay for and parking directly from their vehicles, thanks to their expanded connected car services with Parkopedia.

- ParkopediaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- - Refueling Payments and Parking Payments services from Parkopedia, to be rolled out in with BMW Operating System 7, 8, 8.5 and 9- Initially available to drivers in Germany at participating fuel stations- Single Sign-On functionality enables drivers to access multiple merchants via one loginCustomers in Germany can now pay their fuel bill digitally from their vehicle at participating service stations in all vehicles with BMW Operating System 8, 8.5 and 9*.In-car fuel payments are already possible at participating Aral, Esso, HEM, Q1, Sprint, Team and Allguth, enabling drivers to pay for parking and fueling through one login. In the next few weeks, the function will also be available to customers with vehicles equipped with the BMW Operating System 7*. In total, over 500,000 customers in Germany alone can pay fuel bills directly from their BMW.The debit/credit card that the customer has previously entered via the My BMW app or via the corresponding menu in the vehicle is the default payment method. Single Sign-On functionality is available and enables motorists to access multiple merchants through one login, simplifying the payment process.Intuitive menu navigation for convenient refuellingThe“Refueling Payments” service enables customers to quickly and easily find petrol stations in the area where in-car payments are possible by clicking on the“Search petrol station” tile. When searching for petrol stations in BMW Maps, a check mark can also be set for online payment in the settings, both without active route guidance and along the active route. This allows the customer to quickly and conveniently find petrol stations that support this function.Once the engine has been switched off on arrival at a petrol station, the“Refueling Payments” service offers payment on the central screen. The customer then only has to confirm the petrol station, select the fuel pump number and complete the process by selecting“Activate and pay now”*. The customer then receives a notification on the central screen and also a push notification via the My BMW app - e.g.“Please start the refueling process at pump 8” and can refuel as usual.Finally, a confirmation of the fuel quantity and costs is displayed on the central screen and the driver can then continue their journey. The customer can track past payments and refueling processes at any time in the service in the vehicle and in the My BMW app.Parking has never been so convenientBMW customers can also pay parking fees directly in the vehicle across 12 European countries with more to follow**. This makes parking in many metered parking zones in vehicles with BMW Operating System 7, 8, 8.5 and 9 particularly convenient.On arrival in an applicable parking zone, the vehicle automatically recognises whether the service is available and displays the payment function if the parking zone is covered by one of the connected providers. The booking can be conveniently paid for using the debit/credit card details stored in the My BMW app. When the vehicle leaves the parking space, the parking booking is automatically terminated.If per-minute billing is possible in the parking zone, the parking period ends automatically as the customer leaves the parking space. The function is also integrated into the My BMW app. In the“Services & Store” tab, customers can end active bookings, view their parking history and manage their payment methods.Simple setup of payment services in just a few stepsA single account provides access to convenient payment of parking fees and fuel costs: the BMW ConnectedDrive account or BMW ID. In the vehicle, the customer must log in with their BMW ID and activate the“Parking Payments” and“Refueling Payments” services once. To store the payment method, a QR code is displayed on the central screen in the vehicle so that the payment details can be entered via smartphone. The BMW Group is working together with Parkopedia to provide and expand parking and fuelling services.* The terms and conditions of ryd GmbH for the use of Mobile Fueling must be confirmed upon first use. In vehicles with BMW Operating System 9, the services for fuel and parking payments are part of BMW Digital Premium; in vehicles with BMW Operating System 7, 8 and 8.5, they are part of BMW ConnectedDrive Professional.** Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland. Other countries will follow successively.About ParkopediaParkopedia is the leading connected car services provider used by automakers, organisations and millions of drivers around the world. Parkopedia helps drivers find and pay for parking, EV charging, fuel and tolls across 90 countries. Parkopedia is also developing highly detailed indoor maps and corresponding algorithms to help drivers and self-driving vehicles navigate to available parking spaces and EV chargers. Visit href="" rel="external nofollow" parkopedi for more information.About The BMW GroupWith its brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world's leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and provider of premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production locations worldwide; the company has a global sales network with representatives in over 140 countries.Parkopedia Global Media ContactAdam CallandMarketing DirectorT: +44(0)7838219129E: ...

Adam Calland

Parkopedia

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.