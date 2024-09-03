Mild Weather To Continue Across Most Regions Until Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 3 (Petra) -- Temperatures across the Kingdom are forecast to be slightly below the seasonal average on Tuesday. The weather is expected to remain mild in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience hotter conditions. Scattered clouds are anticipated at low altitudes, with moderate northwesterly winds occasionally picking up.According to a report by the Jordan Meteorological Department, the mild weather pattern will persist through Wednesday and Thursday in most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to see higher temperatures, with intermittent cloud cover at low altitudes. Winds are expected to remain moderate, with occasional increases in speed.Friday's weather is expected to remain consistent, with mild temperatures prevailing across most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience warmer conditions. Low-altitude clouds will be more prominent in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Winds will maintain a northwesterly direction with moderate intensity.Today's temperatures are expected to range between 30-18 C in East Amman, 28-16 C in West Amman, 27-15 C in the northern highlands, 28-17 C in the Sharah highlands, 38-26 C at the Dead Sea, and 39-27 C in Aqaba.