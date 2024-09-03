Germany's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Head of Protocol at the Foreign Office of Germany Karin Marschall has received a copy of the credential of HE Abdullah Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of German

