Germany's Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Head of Protocol at the federal Foreign Office of Germany Karin Marschall has received a copy of the credential of HE Abdullah Ibrahim Abdulrahman Sultan Al Hamar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of German
MENAFN03092024000067011011ID1108629373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.