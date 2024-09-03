Palestinian Child Martyred, Father Injured By Occupation Forces' Gunshot In Tulkarm Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was martyred Tuesday after being shot by Israeli forces during the ongoing raid on Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank.

The child was killed after being shot in the head by an Israeli sniper while he was with his father in one of the camp's neighborhoods. His father was also injured, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) quoted medical and local sources as saying.

The occupation forces continue to raid Tulkarm camp, tightening the siege and deploying snipers on high buildings overlooking the camp, while drones continue to fly over the city and its camps at a low altitude.

The Israeli aggression on the West Bank since last Wednesday has resulted in the martyrdom of 31 Palestinians, including 18 in Jenin, six in Tulkarm, four in Tubas, and three in Hebron, raising the total number of martyrs in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, to 683.

