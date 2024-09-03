Jordan Announces Mpox Infection Case

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of of Jordan announced that the country has registered a monkeypox (Mpox) case for a person residing in Jordan.

The ministry explained in a statement that the virus was diagnosed in a 33-year-old man, who is currently in isolation in a hospital, and his health condition was described as stable.

The ministry affirmed that it will continue to monitor and follow up on developments of the and announce with full transparency any cases that are detected, indicating its readiness and ability to deal with any development of the disease.

Symptoms of Mpox appear in the form of fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, fatigue, chills, and a rash resembling chickenpox on the hands and face.

MENAFN03092024000067011011ID1108629370