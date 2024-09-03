High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market To Garner $5 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growth of the global High Power Microwave Directed Energy Weapons Market is driven by factors such increase in demand for directed energy weapons to achieve precise targeting and reduced collateral damage, rise in security threats posed by organizations, and surge in the defense budget. HPM DEWs are a type of non-lethal and non-kinetic weapons that use focused microwave radiation to disable or disrupt electronic systems and equipment. These are seen as a part of the broader field of directed energy weapons.Request Sample Pages Now:The persistent nature of the beam facilitates an extended interaction with the target. Continuous-wave HPM weapons demonstrate effectiveness against constantly operational electronic systems, such as communication networks, providing an uninterrupted means of disruption. The key players profiled in this report include Leidos, Inc., Boeing, Epirus, Inc., BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Rheinmetall AG, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation However, technological limitations, and ethical and health concerns hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological advancements and continuous research, and integration of directed energy weapons with conventional weapons are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the high-power microwave directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Based on the platform, the ground-based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in the installation of high-power microwave weapons into land-based vehicles, delivering both mobility and adaptability in deployment. However, the naval segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to surge in the collaborations of military forces and agencies with the navy to achieve various strategic objectives and enhance overall defense capabilities with the development of directed energy weapons.Pulsed-wave High Power Microwave (HPM) weapon systems emit intense bursts of microwave energy characterized by high power and short durations. These weapons are designed for precise targeting, aiming to disrupt or damage the electrical components of a specific target set. Moreover, various nations conduct tests and research on directed energy weapon technologies owing to rise in demand for effective counter-drone technologies.For instance, in April 2023, the U.S. Air Force conducted a test of the Tactical High-power Operational Responder (THOR), a high-power microwave counter-drone system. During the demonstration, Capt. Eric Plummer, a test engineer with Air Force Research Laboratory AFRL's Directed Energy Directorate, operated the THOR system, which successfully engaged a swarm of multiple drone targets. Therefore, the growing utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous systems accelerates the demand for effective countermeasures, driving the growth of pulse wave HPMs.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the high-power microwave directed energy weapons market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is rise in collaborations between the defense sector and manufacturers to develop advanced, high-efficiency high power microwave weapons. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the investment in technological advancements in defense and military domains in various countries of the region.The integration of directed energy weapons (DEWs) with conventional weaponry transforms modern warfare and defense mechanisms. Directed energy weapons encompass cutting-edge technologies such as high-power microwaves that focus energy onto a target, either causing direct damage or disrupting its operation. DEWs provide precision and accuracy during targeting. These weapons are able to swiftly and precisely engage distant targets without the necessity for projectiles to traverse through the air, thereby minimizing the risk of collateral damage and safeguarding non-combatants and civilian structures. As technology continues to advance, the incorporation of DEWs can be enhanced with novel targeting algorithms, advanced power sources, and improved beam control methods, ensuring the system's flexibility in the face of emerging threats. Such factors are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the growth of the high power microwave directed energy weapons market during the forecast period. 