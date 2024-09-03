Creditú Wins Three Titles At The European Banking & Finance Awards 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the in a variety of sectors, such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, and Finance, Business Aviation, Executive Education and regional development in Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.The European, for over a decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme. We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.The European would like to congratulate Creditu on winning the following titles for our Global Banking & Finance Awards 2024:CEO of the Year in the Financial Services Industry (David Munoz) – LATAMLeading Fintech for Financial Inclusion – LATAMMost Innovative Mortgage Finance Services – LATAMCreditú, founded in 2017, is a leading fintech in Chile, Peru, and Brazil, committed to democratizing homeownership across Latin America. By combining financial with digital innovation, Creditú has delivered over US$ 700 million in mortgage and housing-related loans, benefiting more than 6,000 low- and middle-income families. With a focus on financial inclusion and social impact, over 55% of its clients are women household-leaders, and 10% are immigrant families. Creditú is dedicated to reinventing the customer experience and making the dream of homeownership a reality for all.

