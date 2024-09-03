Erdogan extends congratulations to Azerbaijani leader for winning parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following Aliyev’s victory in Sunday’s parliamentary elections. During a phone call on Monday, Erdogan praised the results as a clear demonstration of the Azerbaijani people’s trust in Aliyev and his ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP). According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdogan commended the "democratic and peaceful atmosphere" in which the were conducted.



Erdogan emphasized the significance of the elections being held across all of Azerbaijan's sovereign territories, including regions that were recently liberated from Armenian control. This highlights the importance of inclusivity and sovereignty in the electoral process.



Initial results indicate that the New Azerbaijan Party, led by Aliyev, secured 68 out of the 125 seats in the National Assembly, reinforcing its dominant position in Azerbaijani politics.



Erdogan’s remarks reflect Türkiye's support for its ally Azerbaijan and underscore the close political and diplomatic ties between the two nations. The Turkish president's acknowledgment of the election's orderly conduct aligns with Türkiye's broader commitment to supporting democratic processes in neighboring countries.

