Russian President Putin arrives in Mongolia for official visit despite arrest warrant

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir arrived in Mongolia on Monday for an official visit, marking his first trip to a country that is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) since the tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest in March 2023. This visit comes at a time when international scrutiny is heightened due to the ICC's charges against him.



Putin's visit to Mongolia, which lasts two days, is officially aimed at attending celebrations for the 85th anniversary of the joint Soviet-Mongolian victory over Japanese forces at the Khalkhin Gol River. During his stay, Putin is scheduled to meet with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and engage in various bilateral discussions. The agenda includes signing agreements and participating in a ceremonial event at the monument dedicated to Marshal of the Soviet Union Georgy Zhukov.



Despite the ICC's arrest warrant, Mongolian authorities have not indicated any plans to detain Putin. Instead, they organized a formal welcome ceremony at Ulaanbaatar Airport, where Putin was received by a guard of honor. In addition to meetings with President Khurelsukh, Putin is expected to hold talks with Mongolia's parliament speaker, Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan, and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.



The ICC, based in The Hague, issued the arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, 2023, at the request of prosecutor Karim Khan. The tribunal accuses Putin of the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children following Russia's "special military operation" that began in February 2022. Russia rejects these allegations, arguing that the children were evacuated to ensure their safety and contending that the ICC's jurisdiction does not apply as Russia is not a member state.

