Orexo To Participate In Pareto Securities ́ 15Th Annual Healthcare Conference 2024

On the day, between 2:25-2:45 CET (room Event Small), Robert Rönn, SVP and Head of R&D,

will give a company presentation. Robert Rönn and Lena Wange, Investor Relations, will also be available for 1-1 meetings.

For more information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director

+46 18 780 88 00

[email protected]

About

Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with nearly 30 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 624 million, and the number of employees to 126. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

About AmorphOX®

Orexo's world-class drug delivery technology, AmorphOX, is a powder made up of particles which are built using a unique combination of a drug, carrier materials and, optionally, other ingredients. The particles are presented as an amorphous composite of the various ingredients providing for excellent chemical and physical stability, as well as rapid dissolution. The technology works for a broad scope of active ingredients and has been validated in several human clinical studies showing rapid and extensive drug exposure.

The information was submitted for publication at 9 am CET on September 3, 2024.



