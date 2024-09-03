CEAT ISRL SEES 20% SURGE IN SEASON 2 REGISTRATIONS, GEARS UP FOR AN EXCITING SEASON WITH DIVERSE NEW TALENT

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 02, 2024: The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is roaring back to life as it officially closes rider registrations for its highly anticipated rider auction for Season 2. After the overwhelming success of its inaugural season, the league is set to break new ground, attracting an impressive 145 riders from around the world, all eager to compete in one of the most electrifying motorsports events globally.



The response has been nothing short of extraordinary, with athletes from the USA, Spain, France, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and India joining the fray. There has been a notable increase in the registration of Indian-origin riders compared to Season 1, highlighting how more and more domestic athletes view the ISRL as a premier platform to showcase their skills and compete on an international level. With a roster that combines seasoned champions and promising new talent, the CEAT ISRL is rapidly establishing itself as a leading force in the world of Supercross racing.



Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder & Director of the CEAT ISRL, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season: “The response to Season two has been phenomenal. We are witnessing a new era in Indian motorsports, where the CEAT ISRL is not just a platform for international talent but also a catalyst for the growth of Supercross in India. Our goal is to elevate the sport further and deliver a season that is bigger, bolder, and faster, captivating fans around the world.”



Season 2 will see the return of fan favorites like 9x Australian Champion - Matt Moss, Reid Taylor, MxON World Champion - Jordi Tixier, and Asia Motocross Champion - Thanarat Penjan. New faces, including AMA Pro Motocross Champion - Mike Alessi, French Supercross Champion - Greg Aranda, French Motocross Champion - Maxime Desprey and Australian Motocross Champion - Luke Clout, will also join the league, bringing fresh energy and competition. Indian talent is equally well-represented, with riders like 3x Indian Supercross Champion - Rugved Barguje, Indian Supercross Champions Shlok Ghorpade, and Ikshan Shanbhag ready to make their mark.



Matt Moss, 9x Australian Champion said, "Season 1 was a fantastic experience for me, both on and off the track. Traveling to India was definitely a cultural shock, but in the best possible way—the people were amazing, and the hospitality was second to none. The racing itself was really competitive and enjoyable. As we head into Season 2, I'm confident that any small issues from the first season will be ironed out, making it even better. I'm especially excited to see the increased competition with more riders from the USA, France, and Australia joining in. I can't wait to get back out there and see what Season 2 has in store!"



Mike Alessi, AMA Pro Motocross Champion said, “I’m thrilled to be heading to India for the CEAT ISRL. I watched Season 1, and I was really impressed with what I saw. I’m eager to come over this year, put on a great show for the fans, and just have an all-around amazing time. Looking forward to seeing everyone there!"



Rugved Barguje, 3x Indian Supercross Champion, said "Reflecting on Season 1 of the CEAT ISRL, it was beyond anything I expected—riding on a proper Supercross track in India was a dream come true. Despite battling a thumb injury, the adrenaline and excitement kept me pushing through the races. For Season 2, I'm fully recovered and in better shape, with my eyes set on securing a podium finish. It’s going to be an exciting season, and I can't wait to get started."



Jordi Tixier, MxON World Champion, said, "Season 1 was absolutely amazing; it really exceeded all my expectations. The races, the championship, the track, and especially the people made it a memorable experience. Meeting the Indian fans was a true highlight. I’m super excited for Season 2—more races, more battles on the track, and the chance to meet even more fans. The upcoming auction should be really exciting, especially with new riders joining in. I’m looking forward to another great season and can’t wait to be back in India soon!"



As the league gears up for its second season, the much-anticipated rider auction, scheduled for October 2024, promises to be a game-changer. Teams will have the opportunity to bid on the world’s best Supercross talent, ensuring a diverse and competitive line-up that will make Season 2 an unforgettable experience for fans and athletes alike.



The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League continues its mission to uplift the sport of Supercross in India, providing a world-class platform for both emerging and seasoned riders. With multiple rounds scheduled across various cities in India, the upcoming season is poised to deliver thrilling action, captivating audiences, and setting new standards for Supercross racing.







