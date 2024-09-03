Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,38,852 units in August’24

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 02 September 2024: Continuing the year on a high note with double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of August 2024.



During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 5,38,852 units, registering 13% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,91,678 units and 47,174 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 9% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 79% over the same period of last year.



It is notable that, HMSI YTD April – August 2024 domestic sales were 23,45,028 and exports stood at 2,29,716 units.



Key Highlights of August 2024:

 Business Milestone: HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling over 30 lakh units in Madhya Pradesh, reaffirming its status as preferred choice for two-wheeler buyers in the state.



 Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 11 cities across India – Udaipur (Rajasthan), Jorhat (Assam), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Nandurbar (Maharashtra), Bathinda (Punjab), Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ramgarh (Jharkhand), and Aurangabad (Maharashtra). The company also celebrated the 6th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Thane (Maharashtra). Additionally, HMSI organized Road Safety Conventions with school principals in Jaipur (Rajasthan) & New Delhi as a part of ongoing project - Mindset Development for our Future Generation.



 CSR: Honda India Foundation (HIF) introduced a video campaign #SambhavHaiAzadi on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. The campaign underscores the belief that true independence lies not only in the freedom we enjoy but also in the responsibility we undertake to preserve and protect our environment. While we use the precious resources responsibly, we need to promote road safety, educate our children, and ensure cleanliness of our local surroundings.



 Motorsports: Siddesh Sawant emerged as the undisputed leader in the second race of Round 3 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category followed by Savion Sabu at second and Beedani Rajendra at third position.





