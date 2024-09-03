(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 02, 2024: According to Accenture’s Pulse of Change: 2024 Index, 61% of C-suite executives anticipate an acceleration in technology disruption over the coming year. While 76% view generative AI as an opportunity for revenue growth, nearly half (47%) feel unprepared for the rapid pace of technological change. Only 27% believe their organisations are equipped to scale up generative AI within the next six months. In this evolving landscape, the role of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is critical in driving innovation and ensuring technology aligns with business strategy.

To address this need, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), ranked 3rd by the Ministry of Education’s NIRF 2024, in collaboration with Emeritus, has unveiled the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Programme. This 12-month, high-impact programme features advanced modules on technology strategy, digital transformation, and is supported by online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education.

Programme Highlights:

Curriculum: The programme offers live online sessions led by IIMK faculty, masterclasses from industry experts, and a three-day campus immersion at IIM Kozhikode. It includes business simulations, a capstone project, and real-world insights into topics such as disruptive technology strategies, AI, automation, and the distinctions between CTO, CIO, and CDO roles.

Online Certificate Courses: Participants will complete two online certificate courses from Kellogg Executive Education: ‘AI Applications for Growth’ and ‘Leading Growth Strategy,’ enhancing their global perspective and expertise.

Who Should Enrol: This programme is designed for senior leaders with over 10 years of experience, including aspiring and current CTOs/CIOs, as well as entrepreneurs and executives. It provides the skills needed to navigate technological change, drive digital transformation, and secure a competitive edge.

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Strategic Thinking: Develop and implement innovative technology strategies for growth.

Operational Efficiency: Improve IT asset management, cybersecurity, and alignment with ESG goals.

Leadership Development: Gain insights into governance, resilience, and advanced digital strategies.

Global Perspective: Leverage knowledge from Kellogg Executive Education to expand your professional network.

Statement from Leader:

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, remarked, “The CTO role has evolved to become a key driver of business strategy and growth. Our programme is designed to bridge the gap between technical expertise and strategic leadership, equipping CTOs to lead with vision and agility in today’s digital world.”

Programme Details:

Start Date: September 30, 2024

Fee: INR 6,55,000 + GST

Certification: Upon successful completion, participants will receive a certificate from IIM Kozhikode and gain Executive Alumni Status. Each online module completed with a minimum grade of 80% will earn a verified digital certificate from Kellogg Executive Education.





MENAFN03092024005232011781ID1108629303