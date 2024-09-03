Mahindra Showcases CBG-powered Tractor technology in New Delhi

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 02, 2024: Mahindra Tractors, India’s leading tractor brand, showcased its first CBG (Compressed Bio-Gas) powered Yuvo Tech+ tractor, in the presence of Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Honourable Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India in New Delhi

By using compressed natural gas, the Mahindra CBG powered tractor represents a significant advancement in tractor technology, reducing pollutants and carbon emissions. Compared to CNG, which is dependent on fossil fuels, compressed bio-gas is a green, renewable fuel that is sustainable and ensures reduced reliance on fossil fuels. It is produced when biodegradable materials, such as farm food and other waste is broken down.

Mahindra’s Yuvo Tech+ CBG tractor also ensures operational power and performance comparable to conventional diesel tractor technology with the capability of handling farming and haulage tasks, while delivering robust power and performance. The new CBG tractor by Mahindra is based on stringent norms fulfilling all Indian standards.

Based on the company’s vision towards promoting eco-friendly sustainable technology solutions, CBG tractor technology aims to benefit both the farming community and the environment.

Mahindra continues to lead the way in driving positive change within the agricultural sector through the introduction of innovative and sustainable products, having also showcased alternate fuel tractor technologies like a CNG tractor, an LPG tractor and dual-fuel tractor technology over the last few years.





