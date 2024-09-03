Aker BP: Tyrving On Stream
BÆRUM, Norway, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil production has started from the
Tyrving field in the Alvheim area. Tyrving is operated by Aker BP, with Petoro and PGNiG Upstream Norway as partners.
The Tyrving development leverages the planned extended lifetime for the Alvheim field and will increase production while reducing both unit costs and CO2 emissions per barrel.
The Tyrving development consists of three wells and two new subsea installations (manifolds), tied back to existing infrastructure at East Kameleon and further to the Alvheim FPSO.
Recoverable resources in Tyrving are estimated at approximately 25 million barrels of oil equivalent. Tyrving will operate with exceptionally low emissions, estimated at just 0.3 kg of CO2 per barrel.
Tyrving reservoir illustration
