Iridium Network Becomes First Center In The World To Use Raycare And Truebeam To Treat A Patient

Since its establishment in 2006, Iridium Network has grown to become the largest radiotherapy network in Belgium, providing highly specialized radiation oncology for three hospital networks in the larger region of Antwerp, as well as being a leading expertise center with an international reputation. In total, the network has ten TrueBeam linear accelerators, installed at four sites, treating more than 6,000 patients with radiation therapy each year.

Iridium Network and RaySearch have a close and long-standing collaboration. The network became a clinical partner to RaySearch in late 2015 when it acquired RayStation and has also strongly contributed to the development of RayCare. In 2018 the network became the first hospital in the world to clinically use RayCare, only two months after the release of the system.

Dr. Piet Dirix, Radiation Oncologist, Iridium Network, says: "My team and I are extremely happy to have been part of the journey of developing RayCare to what it is today, a next generation oncology information system designed to incorporate all disciplines of cancer care. We aspire to create one oncology workflow, allowing a seamless experience for both patients and health care professionals."

As previously announced, the interoperability certificate between RayCare 2024A and TrueBeam was issued in May 2024, and applies to all linear accelerators in the TrueBeam family: TrueBeam, TrueBeam STx, Edge and VitalBeam. And once again, only a couple of months after the announcement, Iridium Network reaches an important milestone for RayCare, becoming the first hospital to take RayCare in clinical use together with TrueBeam.

Prof. Dirk Verellen, Director Medical Physics, Iridium Network, says: "With RayCare we achieve consistency and automation, two factors that play a crucial role in maintaining patient safety, efficiency and quality of care. RayCare strongly contributes to our ability to offer cutting-edge radiation oncology solutions to patients throughout our network."

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch: "RayCare is the result of a strong partnership between industry and clinical experts in developing an integrated oncology information system and I am proud of our long-standing collaboration with Iridium Network. Today, when RayCare was connected with TrueBeam, an important milestone was clinically manifested for our shared commitment to advancing cancer care with the patient in focus."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4032118

The following files are available for download: