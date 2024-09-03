Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities act Siili Solutions Plc Release 3 September 2024 at 10:15 EEST Siili Solutions Plc (" Siili ") has received an announcement on 2 September 2024 in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5 from Danske A/S. According to the announcement, the total holding of Finnish Fund managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Siili's shares and rights reached 5% of the share capital in Siili on 30 August 2024 as a result of acquisition of shares. Total positions of Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights Total in % Total number of shares and

voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached

5,00

5,00

8 140 263 Position of previous notification (if applicable)





Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(AML 9:6 ja 9:7) FI4000043435 407,628 5.00 SUBTOTAL A 407,628 5.00

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Finnish Fund 5.00 5.00





For more information:

Aleksi Kankainen, CFO

Phone: +358 (0)40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

Taru Kovanen, General CounselPhone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email:

Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media



Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005.