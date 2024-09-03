BinSina Pharmacy invites the UAE to celebrate 59 years of well-being together

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE: BinSina Pharmacy, an Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) company and the first pharmacy chain created in the UAE, is celebrating its 59th anniversary through a series of brand activations and giveaways thanking communities across the UAE for their support and trust.



Founded in 1965, BinSina Pharmacy has been an integral part of the UAE's healthcare landscape for nearly six decades, bringing healthy, beautiful living to people in the UAE and beyond. Over the years, the renowned pharmacy chain has grown to encompass a network of over 150 stores plus an expansive e-commerce presence, offering a comprehensive range of health and beauty products.



To mark its latest anniversary, the "Nurturing Generations for 59 Years" campaign invites the UAE community to join in celebrating BinSina Pharmacy’s rich history and enduring commitment to health and wellness. Running over the next month, the campaign will include exciting activities such as:



• Capture the Moment Photo Contest: Individuals are invited to share heartwarming family photos showcasing different generations together. When posted on Instagram and tagging @binsinapharmacy, there is a chance to be one of five lucky winners receiving an AED 1,000 voucher at BinSina Pharmacy.

• BinSina Pharmacy Van Tour: Communities can join a journey into the past as a special BinSina Pharmacy van visits 10 locations across the UAE, offering on-site surprises and giveaways. The tour schedule can be found on BinSina Pharmacy’s Instagram page throughout the month.

• “Aisha’s Dream” Colouring Book: Published for this campaign specifically, the Emirati-inspired colouring book invites younger generations to unleash their creativity and embark on a colourful, interactive adventure.



Additional community tributes and nostalgic photos will also be shared during the month on BinSina Pharmacy’s social media channels under the hashtag #BinSina59.



Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of AKI, notes: “Founded on a principle of building lasting relationships with people and their communities, we are immensely proud of BinSina Pharmacy’s legacy, and the trust that multiple generations have placed in us. While times may have changed, we are steadfast in our commitment to making a positive difference in the world by being involved in the daily lives of people and offering exceptional, personalised health services.”

Dr. Doaa Marouf, CEO of AKI Pharma & BinSina Pharmacy, adds: “We are celebrating more than just an anniversary; we are recognising the loyalty of our customers who have been with us on this incredible journey. This campaign is just one way for us to give back and create even more lasting memories with those that we serve.”



From a single pharmaceutical company born out of Dubai, today AKI has transformed into a leading diversified family business regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East across pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, and contracting.







MENAFN03092024004056016208ID1108629290