Tourism Development Fund Reinforces Commitment to Elevate Aseer’s Tourism Sector

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abha, September 2, 2024: The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the national enabler of the tourism sector, has concluded a pivotal visit to Aseer region, underscoring its unwavering dedication to empowering the private sector and local entrepreneurs. This strategic visit reinforced TDF’s mission to catalyze investment in tourism projects while fostering robust partnerships with business leaders and investors across the region.

The TDF delegation was warmly received by His Excellency Abdullah Aljali, Secretary of Aseer Region, at Asir Municipality. During the meeting, His Excellency highlighted the vast and diverse opportunities awaiting exploration within Aseer’s tourism sector. He emphasized the critical role of TDF in empowering the private sector, which is essential to realizing the ambitious goals outlined in the National Tourism Strategy and the National Strategy for the Development of Aseer Region.

A highlight of the visit was the signing of a landmark agreement to further the "Le Premier" project in Aseer, including the facilitation of funding the distinctive "Hajla" Hotel. This groundbreaking hospitality venture, featuring 151 rooms, in addition to an array of shopping and entertainment amenities, exemplifies TDF’s commitment to nurturing innovative projects that elevate the region’s tourism offerings.

Throughout the visit, TDF’s executive team engaged in key discussions with the acting CEO of Aseer Development Authority and the Vice President of Abha Chamber. These dialogues focused on identifying opportunities to further stimulate the region’s tourism growth and ensure the success of local ventures.

The visit culminated in a "Tourism Development Townhall," held in collaboration with the Abha Chamber at its headquarters. During this session and panel discussion, TDF leaders unveiled their forward-looking vision for the tourism sector, presenting a suite of financial and non-financial solutions designed to empower the private sector and drive sustainable growth in Asir’s tourism industry.

As part of its ongoing commitment, TDF has embarked on a nationwide initiative, organizing tours across various regions in Saudi Arabia, including Asir. These tours aim to bolster TDF’s role in facilitating tourism investment, showcasing its innovative programs and initiatives, and inspiring investors to embark on promising ventures that contribute to the Kingdom’s sustainable tourism goals.





