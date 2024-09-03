(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 September 2024 – For those wanting to get active or boost their fitness this winter, then look no further. The much-loved Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is returning for another 30 days of physical activity, well-being, and community fun from Saturday, 26 October, to Sunday, 24 November, 2024.



Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, DFC is the centrepiece of his visionary ambition to make Dubai one of the most active cities globally. More than just a fitness challenge, DFC is a call to integrate physical activity into everyday life, with benefits extending well beyond the month-long event for a sustained, healthier lifestyle.



Designed to inspire residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to be active for 30 minutes every day for 30 days, this year’s calendar will be packed with free sports, community-led fitness activities, and flagship events, including the unforgettable Dubai Ride and Dubai Run where participants cycle or run past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road. Fostering community spirit and showcasing the city’s commitment to health and fitness, last year’s challenge was a resounding success, drawing more than 2.4 million participants across the 30 days, including 35,000+ cyclists for Dubai Ride and a staggering 226,000+ runners for Dubai Run. With activities tailored for everyone from beginners to seasoned athletes, DFC 2024 aims to bring the community together in a shared commitment to fitness and wellbeing, with a host of exciting events and activities to help everyone reach their fitness goals..



Key events to mark on your calendar this year include Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, which is on Saturday, 2 November; Dubai Ride on Sunday, 10 November; and Dubai Run, DFC 2024’s grand finale on Sunday, 24 November. Stay tuned for more information on this year's events and activities plus registration details, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit and sign up to get updates as they’re shared and get motivated ahead of DFC’s launch on 26th October.







