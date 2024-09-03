FedEx and INJAZ UAE Collaborate to Nurture Over 1,000 Future Youth Leaders in the UAE

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai, UAE, September 2, 2024: Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, and INJAZ UAE, a member of Junior Achievement (JA) Worldwide, announced that their ongoing collaboration shaped the journeys of 1,172 students in the UAE during the 2023-2024 academic year. The achievement is part of a joint effort by both entities to enhance career readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skills among youth in the region.



FedEx and INJAZ UAE surpassed initial targets of 1,000 during the past year. The milestone was facilitated by 11 FedEx volunteers, who delivered a series of educational programs across seven academic institutions in the UAE.



As part of their outreach, the volunteers equipped students with essential skills such as resume building, interviewing techniques, prudent financial management, fundamentals of starting a business, and effective marketing strategies, among others.



Commenting on the success of the collaboration, Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Middle East and Africa Operations said, "Our work with INJAZ UAE reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders. By equipping students with essential workplace tools and knowledge, we invest in the region’s talent pool and prepare them to excel in their careers. Furthermore, our achievements over the past year are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our volunteers and the enthusiasm of the students."



Razan Bashiti, Chief Executive Officer of INJAZ UAE added: "The support from FedEx has been instrumental in reaching our goals and expanding our impact. Together, we have made significant strides in preparing UAE’s youth for the workplace of the future. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and making a positive difference in the lives of many more students."



The MENA region is home to almost 140 million young people aged between 10-24 years, representing a quarter of the population . This youthful demographic represents a powerful opportunity to transform the future of economies across the region.



FedEx has been supporting JA Worldwide globally for more than 40 years, championing the development of technical, soft skills, and career-ready skills in youth to succeed in their professional journey.





MENAFN03092024007668016507ID1108629254