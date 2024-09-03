AAC Launches Back-to-School Offers on Five INFINITI Models

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 02 August 2024 – Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the exclusive dealer for INFINITI in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is re-introducing remarkable offers on select models as families prepare for going back to school. These deals feature and comprehensive service packages, ensuring exceptional value for buyers of the INFINITI line-up.

This promotion showcases INFINITI's top SUVs, designed to ease the financial load at the start of the academic year. The new offers include one year of insurance, two complimentary pick-up and drop-off services, a three-year service contract, four months of deferred payments, and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty. The QX80 is equipped with deluxe seating and robust safety features, enhancing both comfort and security. The QX50 stands out for its considerable cargo space and automated features for convenience. Additionally, the QX55 boasts an asymmetric cabin design, optimizing comfort and functionality, and is adaptable for increased cargo space or extra legroom.

For households with children, the QX60 presents an excellent choice with seamless internet connectivity and advanced safety features to ensure a secure and connected driving experience. The dynamic Q50 Sedan now offers three years of complimentary service and a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, delivering a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and exceptional value.

These exclusive offers are available for a limited time. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit their nearest INFINITI of Arabian Automobiles showroom to explore these options and more.





