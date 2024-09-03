From Foundation To Present: BJP's National Presidents Over 44 Years

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Since its inception in 1980, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been led by a series of prominent leaders, each contributing to its evolution and growth. The BJP emerged from the Janata Party after the Emergency, with Atal Bihari Vajpayee becoming its first president.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a key figure in the formation of the BJP, served as its founding president from 1980 to 1986. His leadership laid the groundwork for the party's initial success and development.

Lal Krishna Advani, a significant force in Indian politics, was the second president of the BJP. Advani's tenure was notable for its length, with his first term running from 1986 to 1990. He was re-elected for two more terms, serving from 1993 to 1998 and again from 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history.

Following Vajpayee and Advani, Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi took over as BJP president in 1991, serving until 1993. His tenure was marked by efforts to consolidate the party's base during a period of significant political change.

In 1998, Kushabhau Thakre succeeded Advani, becoming the fourth president. His tenure was followed by Bangaru Laxman in 2000, who resigned in 2001 amid a controversy. K. Jana Krishnamurthy then led the party for a year before M. Venkaiah Naidu assumed the role in 2002, serving until 2004.

Lal Krishna Advani returned as president from 2004 to 2005 before Rajnath Singh took over, leading from 2005 to 2009. Singh's leadership was marked by strategic shifts and political challenges.

Nitin Gadkari served as BJP president from 2010 to 2013. His term was followed by Rajnath Singh's second stint from 2013 to 2014, during which Narendra Modi and Amit Shah emerged as prominent figures in national politics.

Amit Shah became president in 2014, leading the party to significant electoral victories during his two terms, which concluded in 2020. JP Nadda then assumed the presidency in 2020, overseeing the party's activities as it embarked on new initiatives.