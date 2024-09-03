Aidoc Launches Seven New AI Solutions To Tackle Europe's Healthcare Challenges

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Aidoc's new CE-marked AI solutions make its offering one of the most comprehensive in the field, enabling rapid delivery of to patients.

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, Aidoc , a leading healthcare AI provider, introduced seven new AI solutions to the European healthcare market. These additions mark a significant expansion of Aidoc's award-winning aiOSTM , which alerts radiologists and care teams to suspected urgent pathologies in medical images, ensuring rapid delivery of treatment to patients.

The new algorithms, which have now all achieved medical device CE-marking under MDR, include four solutions for notifying and triaging urgent pathologies: vessel occlusion, aortic dissection, vertebral compression fractures and malpositioned endotracheal tube. Alongside these, there are three new quantification solutions that provide standardised quantitative assessments of cardiovascular and neurological conditions: midline shift, coronary artery calcification and abdominal aortic measurement.

With this latest release, Aidoc's aiOSTM platform now offers 26 AI solutions approved for the European market, including 17 homegrown algorithms and others developed through strategic partnerships. This comprehensive suite of CE-marked clinical AI solutions is deployed via the Aidoc aiOSTM platform, delivering a seamless and unified user experience. Together with Aidoc's care coordination and patient follow-up features, this solidifies Aidoc as the leading provider of end-to-end AI solutions for healthcare.

"Health systems in Europe face severe challenges with increasing patient backlogs and staff shortages. To address these challenges, we are now taking clinical AI to the next level by increasing the speed and the scope of developing and implementing new AI-modules" said Alexander Boehmcker, VP Europe at Aidoc. "Aidoc has already established itself as the leading clinical AI platform. With the introduction of these new solutions, we have scaled up our capability to flag more pathologies, and provide important measurements with our new quantification solutions. Coupled with our platform's ability to rapidly activate care teams and ensure robust patient follow-up, we're poised to deliver better outcomes for patients and providers. I am especially proud that now all our Aidoc AI-modules are CE-marked under the new MDR".

Aidoc's AI platform, which is extensively deployed across Europe is already backed by substantial evidence demonstrating its effectiveness at tackling Europe's healthcare challenges. Namely, a recent study using Aidoc's AI at the Netherlands Cancer Institute reported a 98% reduction in patient wait times for notification of incidental pulmonary embolism, a common co-morbidity on Oncology patients (1).

Furthermore, providers themselves are experiencing the benefits of Aidoc's AI, as evidenced by survey results presented by the leading Teleradiology provider Reif & Möller at the European Congress of Radiology in Vienna. These findings revealed that 97% of teleradiologists no longer wish to report without AI, with 85% reporting increased job satisfaction directly attributable to its implementation (2).

Aidoc's introduction of these new AI solutions underscores its dedication to supporting Europe's over-stretched healthcare systems. Already processing millions of patient scans each month, this latest release underscores Aidoc's unwavering commitment to equipping providers with state-of-the-art tools to ensure better patient outcomes, driving positive change throughout the healthcare sector.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneer in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimise patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOSTM, we analyse and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalise the unexpected. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc is a market leader in CE and UKCA-marked solutions in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground.

References

1) Topff, L., Ranschaert, E.R., Bartels-Rutten, A., Negoita, A., Menezes, R., Beets-Tan, R.G. and Visser, J.J., 2023. Artificial intelligence tool for detection and worklist prioritization reduces time to diagnosis of incidental pulmonary embolism at CT. Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging, 5(2), p.e220163.

2) Poster no. C-13783: AI in Routine use across Germany and Austria – What are the experiences of Teleradiologists? Torsten Bert Thomas Moeller; Dillingen / Germany

Logo:

SOURCE Aidoc